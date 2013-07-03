Suntory cashes in on higher valuation for war chest

TOKYO — Suntory Beverage and Food managed a modest rise in its debut on Wednesday after a $4bn initial public offering (IPO), as investors shrugged off volatile markets and rich valuations to buy up what may be Japan’s last big corporate listing this year.

Suntory’s offering, Asia’s biggest IPO so far this year and aimed at building up a war chest for overseas acquisitions, is part of a surge in Japanese equity issuance as companies cash in on higher valuations from a rallying stock market.

The rally stalled in mid-May and the market has turned volatile but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies continue to support less high-profile equity issuance, with advertising firm Dentsu announcing on Wednesday it would tap the market for $1.2bn in a secondary offering to pay down debt. "I believe the market can digest more share offerings easily," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.

"The market has regained confidence in the long-term upward trend in stock prices."

Suntory Beverage rose to ¥3,145 (R318) in its maiden session, up 1.5% from the IPO price of ¥3,100 and defying weak signals from the grey market, where it traded last week at ¥2,900.

Japan’s second-biggest soft drinks company, which sells Orangina, attracted retail investors with its high-profile brands while institutional players shifted from rival drinks makers to balance their sector holdings.

Rival Kirin Holdings fell 2% and Asahi Group Holdings dropped 0.5%. The benchmark Nikkei average was down 0.3%.

But investors remained cautious about the shares’ outlook given their high valuations, considered overly generous even for a venerable Japanese brand and despite the recent share rally.

"I thought even ¥3,000 was too expensive and decided not to participate (in the IPO)," said one fund manager, noting that Suntory Beverage’s price-book ratio was around 15 times at ¥3,000 per share, compared with 12 times for Kirin.

Japanese equity issuance jumped to $27.8bn in the first six months of this year, quadruple the year-ago volume according to Thomson Reuters data. That was nearly a quarter of deals in Asia, up sharply from a 7% share last year and a 15% average over the past five years.

In addition to Suntory, real estate investment trusts have been major fundraisers this year, including a $1.8bn offering by Nomura Real Estate Master Fund and a $1.1bn offering by Nippon Prologis Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit).

Supermarket operator Aeon also plans a Reit offering this year, which is expected to be one of Japan’s largest Reits for retail property.

Most of the heft in Japan’s IPO market is with multibillion-dollar deals such as privatisations, private equity deals, and listing plans by a handful of major companies such as Suntory that have long been privately held but now want to go public to help with mergers and acquisitions and expansion abroad.

There are, however, few such deals on the immediate horizon and one of the most promising, for Seibu Holdings, is mired in a shareholder squabble as leadership at the railroad and real estate conglomerate battles with top shareholder Cerberus Capital over management control.

The Japanese government has also floated the idea of eventually selling some of its shares in Tokyo Metro, which operates a vast subway network across the nation’s capital, in a public offering as it tries to shore up Japan’s tattered public finances.

Reuters