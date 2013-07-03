Rinehart’s Hancock fails to avoid court battle

SYDNEY — Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting on Tuesday failed to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the family of her father’s former partner over the ownership of a mine being built in Western Australia.

Supreme Court of Western Australia Judge Rene le Miere in Perth told Wright Prospecting to re-file its complaint as he rejected Hancock Prospecting’s argument that Wright’s case was filed too late.

Wright Prospecting is seeking 50% of Hancock Prospecting’s stake in three tenements, known as Hope Downs 4, 5 and 6, according to a copy of the writ filed on September 24 in Perth. Hancock Prospecting and Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest iron-ore exporter, jointly own the Hope Downs assets under a 2005 agreement.

Both companies claimed a win in the decision.

"Wright Prospecting welcomes the judge’s decision," the company said on Tuesday. "Wright Prospecting now intends to resume proceedings in this matter."

"Hancock Prospecting welcomes the judge’s decision" relating to the striking out of the claim, chief financial officer Jay Newby said.

The $1.6bn Hope Downs 4 project, 50% owned by Rio, will have annual capacity of 15-million metric tonnes when it starts production this year, according to Rio. It will be Ms Rinehart’s second operating mine after the $1bn Hope Downs 1.

The judge said Wright Prospecting based its complaint on a 1985 letter from a minister, which it argued gave it rights to the property. The letter gave no such rights, the judge said.

Hancock Prospecting argued Wright Prospecting took too long to sue, having had knowledge of the basic facts for years.

Judge Le Miere ruled that should be determined at trial.

Wright Prospecting was founded by Peter Wright, who discovered the iron-ore deposits with Ms Rinehart’s father, Lang Hancock.

Ms Rinehart inherited the mining assets and is chairwoman of the company Mr Hancock founded.

Ms Rinehart is the 34th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $19.5bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.

Wright Prospecting, in its lawsuit over Hope Downs 4, 5 and 6, accused Hancock Prospecting of breach of trust for selling the property without its consent and breaches of fiduciary obligations, according to the writ.

Wright Prospecting sought an accounting of all profits earned by Hancock Prospecting from those assets and compensation for the breaches. The company also asked the court to declare Hancock Prospecting held half the property in trust for Wright Prospecting, and to award it any proceeds from the sale and royalties Hancock Prospecting received.

Bloomberg