LETTER FROM CHINA: Africa must harness competition between the US and China

THE visit to Africa by President Obama and his wife has raised several comparisons between how the US and China approach the continent and how each of the relationships has developed.

It may seem as if China’s activities in Africa have been gaining the upper hand over the US’s soft power in recent years but one shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss America’s influence in the region.

The US clearly wants to maintain or increase its already significant influence in Africa now that China has become a more prominent player on the continent.

Nowhere in the world, let alone Africa, will you see a Chinese president being showered with adulation like Mr Obama was on this trip. That is the all-too-recognisable allure of the US’s soft power. It is interesting that Mr Obama received such positive media attention considering the US’s below-average track record in Africa since 2008.

So far down the list was Africa on Mr Obama’s priorities that the US’s Africa strategy was only released three-and-a-half-years after he became president. To further reflect the US’s recent lack of focus on Africa, the position of the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) Africa chief was left unfilled for three years during Mr Obama’s first term. In fact, the argument that George W Bush has done more for Africa than Mr Obama on measurable scales at the same stage in their second term is almost irrefutable.

The hope that Mr Obama, one of Africa’s own sons, would do more good for the continent than his predecessor is quickly waning. The US’s attention towards Africa has been largely muted since Mr Obama became the president of the US. This is probably due to the desperate economic state that the US has been facing since 2008 and the need to continue fighting the ever-expanding war on terror. However, what Mr Obama and the US administration may lack in substance is overcompensated by its ability to inspire and motivate.

On the other hand, China’s activities in Africa for the past decade have been covered extensively. Specific references to the deep credit lines offered to African governments as well as the impressive growth of trade with China are commonly used when describing the Sino-African relationship.

China’s specific policy of "non-interference" has made it an appealing partner for many African states, especially some with vast mineral deposits that have political structures questioned by the West. Yet still, it can be argued that this policy is slightly evolving due to the greater role China has been urged to play in world affairs, the role it played in the North-South Sudan conflict resolution is a pertinent example. These tangible benefits, along with the huge infrastructure developments that China has been building across the continent, are just the start of what Africa needs to industrialise and eradicate poverty.

China overtook the US as sub-Saharan Africa’s largest trading partner in 2009, and that was one of the marks that signalled China’s relationship with Africa had to be taken seriously by the US.

Just like the US’s "pivot to Asia" in response to China’s rise in the region, Africa is another continent where the US does not want to lose influence.

Whereas previously the US’s interactions with Africa were largely related to providing aid and securing oil imports, it will now have to expand on those two activities if it wants to remain as influential as it was before China’s prominence. African countries are now less dependent on aid and, hence, less dependent on America. This situation will stimulate much-needed investment into constructive industries that can play an effective role in Africa’s industrialisation.

Africa is slated as one of the next growth frontiers. The continent has been growing at more than 6% for the last decade and has favourable demographics to help sustain that growth (60% of the population is under the age of 30) on top of numerous other advantageous characteristics.

A key question is whether Africa seizes the opportunity offered by investors such as China and the US who are also looking to benefit from the relationship. The importance of this stage in Africa’s development cycle cannot be overstated.

African leaders should use the rivalry between China and the US for influence in Africa, not to mention France, as a launch pad to further their own interests and secure their countries’ long-term growth. It is not necessarily a matter of choosing one over the other, but of harnessing the competition between them to create jobs, transfer technologies as well as build stable governmental, educational and financial structures.

• Van der Wath is group MD of The Beijing Axis. He can be reached at kobus@thebeijingaxis.com