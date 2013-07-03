Landlords forgoing rent to get business

CHINESE landlords are forgoing rent and paying to outfit stores for mass-market fashion brands including Zara and H&M, in a bid to blunt the effect of a boom in shopping-mall construction that threatens to push up vacancies.

Developers offering to help build storefronts or offer free rents are not uncommon in China, according to Piaget, owned by JSE-listed Compagnie Financière.

"It’s part of the marketing strategies of different malls," Dimitri Gouten, Piaget’s Asia-Pacific president, says. These shopping centres are usually "weaker malls".

Preferential leasing terms were reserved until recently for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci, which are coveted because they bring shoppers into malls. Now moderately priced labels are being enticed with offers as landlords work harder to fill shops, according to Cushman & Wakefield and RET Property Consultancy.

Consumer demand is cooling as China’s economy slows and President Xi Jinping reins in lavish spending by officials. Big mall operators, including China Resources Land and Hang Lung Properties, can withstand the slowdown at the expense of smaller ones such as Golden Eagle Retail Group, according to Credit Suisse Group and Haitong International Securities. Landlords focused on lower-tier markets will be under more pressure as smaller cities add retail space at a faster rate than larger ones.

"Competition in China’s commercial property market is very fierce, especially at those new malls at non-central locations in second-and third-tier cities," says Carrie Liu, Shanghai-based GM for development at Shui On Development. The company, which built the city’s Xintiandi restaurant, bar and retail district, has never offered subsidies such as free rents, Ms Liu says.

Chinese developers built more malls and expanded into smaller cities as consumer spending and incomes grew, elevating China’s economy to the world’s largest after the US.

Half of the 32-million square metres of shopping centres under construction around the world are in China, according to CBRE Group.

About 21-million square metres of retail space is expected to be completed by next year, a 38% increase in supply, according to Cushman, a broker tracking 20 cities in China. That’s setting up a test for developers as retailers like LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton respond to slowing growth by scaling back expansion plans in the world’s most populous country. Second-tier cities, including Chengdu, Shenyang, Hangzhou and Qingdao, may be stuck with the highest vacancy rates next year, says Cushman. The financial hub of Shanghai, the capital Beijing and the southern industrial cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen are considered the first-tier cities.

Vacancy rates in some less affluent cities could surge to more than 30% by next year from as low as 6.8% in the first quarter of this year, Cushman forecasts.

"The problem we see today in China is that there’s really no proper planning," Sigrid Zialcita, Singapore-based MD for Asia-Pacific research at Cushman, says. "There are really a number of cities prone to having periods of oversupply."

Mall space in China’s four major cities will grow about 40% by the end of 2015, while in 16 smaller cities it will double in the period, according to Steven McCord, China retail research director at property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle.

Developers of some new malls may struggle to reach even 70% occupancy, forcing delays in opening, says Michael Zhang, a director of Beijing-based RET Property Consultancy.

In developed markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, vacancy rates are between 6% and 7% because of a shortage of supply, according to Cushman.

"Free rent can exist in any market where the tenants have the advantage," Mr McCord says. "China’s characteristics are that there’s a lot of new construction and there is so much new supply."

While "it may be debatable whether China’s housing market is oversupplied, there’s consensus that China’s commercial property sector is indeed", says Jinsong Du, a Hong Kong-based property analyst at Credit Suisse. "Bigger mall developers definitely outperformed those smaller ones."

At GuocoLand’s Guoson Centre, across from Shanghai’s Changfeng Park, about 13km from the historic Bund, most shops are boarded up. A few stores are scattered on the first floor of the four-story mall that houses a KFC outlet and a BMW car dealership. The upper floors are largely vacant. The Tasty Cafe has the only rented space on the third floor.

GuocoLand, which gets almost a third of its revenue from China, opened the mall in 2010 as part of a development that includes offices, serviced apartments and a five-star hotel in the city’s west, according to the Singapore-based developer.

The mall has an occupancy rate of only 40%-45% because it was not planned or designed properly, Benjamin Han, who became MD of GuocoLand’s unit in Shanghai six months ago, says. The developer has started remodelling the mall to reposition it, including removing at least 10 tenants that do not fit in, Mr Han, an architect, says.

The company plans to have the work completed in the next 12 months.

"The reason why the mall is doing so badly is that it was so badly conceived," he says.

At Bund Square, an outdoor mall that opened last year, about half the stores are occupied.

Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Swiss luxury watchmaker Piaget are among companies reining in the pace of new store openings as China’s economic growth slows, their businesses in the country mature and more Chinese consumers head overseas to avoid higher luxury taxes at home.

Bloomberg