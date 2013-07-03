Beijing probes pricing of foreign milk powder

SHANGHAI — China is probing foreign milkpowder companies, including Danone and Nestlé, for possibly violating antimonopoly laws and setting prices too high, the official People’s Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a government agency.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planning agency, started an investigation into the pricing of infant formula sold by companies including Mead Johnson Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Dutch producer Royal FrieslandCampina, and local firm Biostime International Holdings, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Nestlé on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing and said it was cooperating with authorities.

The NDRC has evidence that the companies sold products at high prices in China and that their pricing has risen about 30% since 2008, according to Tuesday’s report. Safety scares such as a melamine-tainted milk powder scandal in 2008 in which at least six infants died have increased Chinese consumers’ distrust of local milk and driven up their purchases of foreign brands.

"Prices of milk powder, particularly from foreign brands, have gone up because of the far greater trust Chinese consumers have in the brands," said China Market Research Group analyst James Roy. "Chinese consumers see the higher price point partly as an assurance of the product safety."

The NDRC did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment on its investigation. It carried out a review of documents related to product pricing at US-based Mead Johnson’s China unit recently, the company said, adding that it was providing "full" co-operation.

Royal FrieslandCampina spokesman Jan-Willem ter Avest said he had no information on the probe and would look into the matter. Biostime said on Tuesday that the company had not raised prices since 2008. Abbott could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Beijing Times said that the investigations came to light after Hong Kong-listed infant nutrition manufacturer Biostime said last Thursday that its Guangzhou unit was under investigation by the NDRC for an alleged violation of China’s antimonopoly law.

The investigations also follow China’s attempt to consolidate its milk-formula industry and create strong domestic brands.

China targets creating 10 large companies in the industry within two years, each with annual revenue of more than 2-billion yuan ($326m), China National Radio reported last month, citing ministry of industry and information official Gao Fu.

Danone shares slipped 1.6% to €56.57 in Paris on Tuesday. Nestlé fell 0.6% to Sf62.20 in Zurich.

China Mengniu Dairy, the country’s largest dairy producer, led gains by domestic dairy companies after the report from the newspaper, which is published by the Chinese Communist Party.

Mengniu shares surged 4.1% to HK$28.90 in Hong Kong trading, the biggest gain since June 19. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group rose 1.7% in Shanghai trading.

Biostime’s Hong Kong-listed shares declined the most in almost two years last Friday after the baby-care products provider said that one of its units was under investigation for alleged antimonopoly law violations. The company said last week that it will "actively co-operate" with the investigation.

The shares fell 1% to HK$43.05 in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

On June 18, Mengniu Dairy offered HK$12.5bn ($1.6bn) to buy local infant-formula maker Yashili International Holdings. The acquisition was part of the government-led push for consolidation, Mengniu CEO Sun Yiping has said.

Cofco, the state-backed agricultural and food industry supplier, owns 19% of Mengniu, data show.

Mead Johnson had a 14% share of China’s 77.9-billion yuan milk formula market last year, according to industry researcher Euromonitor International. The Hangzhou Beingmate Group was second with a 10% share, followed by Danone’s 9.2% and Yili’s 7.8%.

Bloomberg