China censors report on premier Wen’s wealth

CHINA’s censors at the weekend moved to block discussion of a New York Times investigation into Premier Wen Jiabao, which reported his family had amassed at least $2.7bn during his term in office.

The Wen family and government have denied the report and said it was politically motivated.

Detailing a string of deals on Friday, the newspaper said relatives of the government’s number two had become "extraordinarily wealthy" during his tenure.

Investments by Mr Wen’s son, wife and others spanning the banking, jewellery and telecom sectors were worth at least $2.7bn, according to an analysis of company and regulatory filings from 1992-2012.

State-run newspapers made no mention of the scandal on Saturday, while China’s army of censors ensured that searches for The New York Times or other related terms returned no results on social networks and search engines.

The English-language and Chinese websites of the American newspaper were also blocked in China, and reports on international television channels CNN and BBC World were blacked out.

"Only a small proportion will be aware of the story," China analyst Willy Lam said. He estimated about 10% of China’s 500-million-strong online population would still manage to evade the censors.

"The New York Times story will hurt Wen Jiabao … his reputation will be adversely affected," he said. Many Chinese had become cynical about the wealth accumulated by those near the centres of power.

The revelations are an embarrassment for Mr Wen, who is the standard-bearer of the Communist Party’s reformist wing and has campaigned against corruption.

In a speech published in April, he said official corruption was "the biggest danger facing the ruling party". The New York Times report coincided with the announcement that former regional Communist Party boss Bo Xilai had been stripped of his parliamentary seat ahead of an expected trial.

Mr Bo’s expulsion from the National People’s Congress came after state media announced last month he would "face justice" for alleged abuse of power, taking bribes and "improper sexual relations".

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said late on Friday it had placed Mr Bo under investigation for unspecified crimes and had imposed coercive measures on him — a euphemism for jail.

The New York Times investigation also cast a shadow as Beijing leaders prepare to name successors to Mr Wen and President Hu Jintao in a decennial leadership change, which starts on November 8.

The New York Times said in a blogpost the investigation into Mr Wen had taken a year and the newspaper knew of the likely effect on its business prospects in China.

In June, business news agency Bloomberg published an investigation into the finances of Vice-President Xi Jinping, who is expected to be promoted to president at a Communist Party congress next month.

Bloomberg’s website was still blocked yesterday, and Chinese banks were encouraged to stop using financial data provided by the US company.

Beijing on Friday dismissed the New York Times report as an attempt to tarnish China, with foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei telling reporters : "Some reports smear China and have ulterior motives."

Sapa-AFP