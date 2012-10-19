MGM China secures land grant

MGM China Holdings, a venture between Pansy Ho and MGM Resorts International, said on Thursday it had won a land grant to develop a second casino resort in Macau.

MGM has made an initial payment of 450-million patacas ($56m) to the Macau government for the HK$20bn ($2.6bn) project which is to be funded by loans and internal resources, the casino operator said in nearby Hong Kong.

The approval allows MGM China to build on the city’s increasingly popular Cotai strip, where the operator does not have a presence. Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment Group are also expanding Cotai facilities that combine hotels and casinos to draw so-called mass-market gamblers, who provide wider margins.

"Getting the approval to build its first casino in Cotai will help to broaden MGM’s customer base, luring the mass market which provides a higher margin," Bank of China International analyst Edwin Fan said in Hong Kong.

Mr Fan said the financing for the deal had been arranged. "But there’s a high chance it will cut its dividend payout ratio."

The casino, with a lease term of 25 years, will include 1,600 hotel rooms, 500 gaming tables and 2,500 slots built on a 71,833m² site, it said.

The project will be MGM’s first on the Cotai strip and will take up to 36 months to build, the company said.

MGM China shares closed up 0.9% at HK$13.66. The stock is up 34% for the year, compared with a 17% gain for the benchmark Hang Seng index.