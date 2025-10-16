Trump and Putin to meet in Budapest to discuss Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington — US President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, one day before the US president was due to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump said he and Putin would soon meet in Budapest after a more than two-hour phone call Trump described as productive. The Kremlin confirmed plans for such a meeting. No date was provided.
The surprise development came as Zelensky was headed to the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including potential long-range offensive missiles.
Yet Trump’s conciliatory tone after the Russia call appeared to leave in question the possibility of such support in the near term and raised European fears of US capitulation to Moscow.
During the call, Putin told Trump that supplying such missiles to Ukraine would harm the peace process and damage US-Russia ties, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Ukraine’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Location draws attention
The meeting location has drawn attention. Putin is wanted for alleged war crimes in some jurisdictions, restricting his travel. Ukraine’s relationship with Hungary has grown increasingly tense.
Zelensky accused Hungarian drones of crossing into Ukraine last month, prompting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to retort that Ukraine was not an independent sovereign state.
In contrast to most Nato and EU leaders, Orbán has maintained cordial relations with Russia while questioning the logic of Western military aid for Kyiv, a stance that has frequently put him at odds with Zelensky.
“The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world,” Orban said on X. “We are ready!”
The Trump-Putin meeting will follow lower-level talks between Moscow and Washington next week, including US secretary of state Marco Rubio at a location to be determined, Trump said. The Kremlin said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would take part.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would brief Zelensky on the Russia talks in the Oval Office on Friday.
“I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” he added.
Kyiv and Moscow have been escalating their war with massive attacks on energy infrastructure while Nato struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions.
Tomahawks
Ukraine has been seeking US Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine.
Trump, a Republican who has vowed to end the war that Russia started with its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, had before Thursday expressed increasing frustration with Putin over ongoing attacks.
Trump has said he could supply the long-range weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table. In its latest barrage, Russia launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles to target infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight attacks on Thursday, Zelensky said. Kyiv has ramped up its own attacks on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in the Saratov region on Thursday.
Russia has been hitting Ukraine’s energy and power facilities for consecutive winters as the war drags into its fourth year.
In the latest warnings to Russia, Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop buying oil from Russia and that the administration would push China to do the same. India has not confirmed any such commitment.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that Washington would “impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression” unless the war ends.
Trump and Putin to meet in Budapest to discuss Ukraine war
US president says ‘productive’ call with Putin leads to Budapest meeting as Zelensky heads to White House
Washington — US President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, one day before the US president was due to speak with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump said he and Putin would soon meet in Budapest after a more than two-hour phone call Trump described as productive. The Kremlin confirmed plans for such a meeting. No date was provided.
The surprise development came as Zelensky was headed to the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including potential long-range offensive missiles.
Yet Trump’s conciliatory tone after the Russia call appeared to leave in question the possibility of such support in the near term and raised European fears of US capitulation to Moscow.
During the call, Putin told Trump that supplying such missiles to Ukraine would harm the peace process and damage US-Russia ties, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Ukraine’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Location draws attention
The meeting location has drawn attention. Putin is wanted for alleged war crimes in some jurisdictions, restricting his travel. Ukraine’s relationship with Hungary has grown increasingly tense.
Zelensky accused Hungarian drones of crossing into Ukraine last month, prompting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to retort that Ukraine was not an independent sovereign state.
In contrast to most Nato and EU leaders, Orbán has maintained cordial relations with Russia while questioning the logic of Western military aid for Kyiv, a stance that has frequently put him at odds with Zelensky.
“The planned meeting between the American and Russian presidents is great news for the peace-loving people of the world,” Orban said on X. “We are ready!”
The Trump-Putin meeting will follow lower-level talks between Moscow and Washington next week, including US secretary of state Marco Rubio at a location to be determined, Trump said. The Kremlin said Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov would take part.
Russian barrage hits Ukraine’s gas facilities, Kyiv says
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would brief Zelensky on the Russia talks in the Oval Office on Friday.
“I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” he added.
Kyiv and Moscow have been escalating their war with massive attacks on energy infrastructure while Nato struggles to respond to a spate of Russian air incursions.
Tomahawks
Ukraine has been seeking US Tomahawk long-range missiles, which would put Moscow and other major Russian cities within range of missile fire from Ukraine.
Trump, a Republican who has vowed to end the war that Russia started with its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, had before Thursday expressed increasing frustration with Putin over ongoing attacks.
Trump has said he could supply the long-range weapons to Ukraine if Putin fails to come to the negotiating table. In its latest barrage, Russia launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles to target infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight attacks on Thursday, Zelensky said. Kyiv has ramped up its own attacks on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in the Saratov region on Thursday.
Russia has been hitting Ukraine’s energy and power facilities for consecutive winters as the war drags into its fourth year.
In the latest warnings to Russia, Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop buying oil from Russia and that the administration would push China to do the same. India has not confirmed any such commitment.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that Washington would “impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression” unless the war ends.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Trump says all will be well as US retailers brace for impact of 100% China tariffs
Putin official pushes back against Trump warning that the Russian economy is near collapse
Russia targets exiled dissidents after Europe moves to engage Putin’s opponents
Russia accuses Mikhail Khodorkovsky of planning coup
Kremlin warns of ‘dramatic moment’ as US weighs Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.