US AG Pam Bondi defends Trump-era justice crackdown at heated hearing

Bondi dismisses concerns over Epstein files and investigations of Trump’s critics, and blames Democrats for safety issues behind National Guard deployment

07 October 2025 - 21:57
by Andrew Goudsward and Sarah N Lynch
US attorney-general Pam Bondi testifies before a Senate judiciary committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the US, October 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington — US attorney-general Pam Bondi, appearing before a Senate panel on Tuesday, criticised Democratic legislators in personal terms as she faced pushback over the justice department’s enforcement efforts in Democratic-led cities and investigations of President Donald Trump’s critics.

Bondi, appearing before the Republican-controlled Senate judiciary committee, said the department under Trump was “returning to our core mission of fighting real crime”, citing the surge in federal law enforcement activity in Washington, DC, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Bondi said the department was ending the “weaponisation of justice” even as several political adversaries of Trump face federal investigations and prosecutions.

The attorney-general parried questions from Democratic legislators about her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, a bribery probe into a top border official, Tom Homan, and the case against former FBI director James Comey by criticising her questioners in partisan terms unusual for the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Pressed on the department’s reversal on releasing files on sex trafficking investigations into Epstein, a one-time friend of Trump, Bondi accused Democratic senators of accepting campaign donations from an Epstein associate.

Asked about the legal justification for Trump’s moves to deploy National Guard troops in US cities, Bondi blamed Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown and said it was jeopardising public safety.

“I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump,” Bondi told senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the top Democrat on the committee.

I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump.
Pam Bondi.
US attorney-general

Bondi’s testimony came days after the department brought charges against former FBI director James Comey, a longtime critic of Trump who investigated alleged ties between his 2016 campaign and the Russian government, after Trump called for his prosecution and demanded the resignation of a prosecutor who did not think the evidence warranted criminal charges.

Comey is set to appear in court to face charges of making false statements and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.

Bondi declined to answer questions about Trump’s role in the case or the arguments by career prosecutors, saying she would not comment on private conversations with the White House or personnel matters.

Asked about Trump’s social post calling for Comey’s prosecution, Bondi said “I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.”

Others who have criticised or investigated Trump are also under federal investigation, including New York attorney-general Letitia James and Democratic senator Adam Schiff of California.

Bondi’s testimony followed months of tumult at the justice department as Trump administration officials challenge long-standing norms meant to insulate investigations from political influence and align the department closely with Trump’s agenda.

Durbin criticised Bondi for firing career prosecutors and agents who worked on investigations condemned by Trump and scaling back the department’s efforts to combat corruption and white-collar crime.

“In eight short months, you have fundamentally transformed the justice department and left an enormous stain on American history,” Durbin said. “It will take decades to recover.”

Trump administration ‘ready’ to start mass federal layoffs as standoff continues

White House says layoffs will go ahead if Trump decides talks with Democrats are not progressing
World
1 day ago

Hegseth defends authorisation after deadly Caribbean strikes kill four

US war chief says attacks were preapproved as critics question legality of cross-border action
World
2 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The King’s speech — Trump at the UN

US president chides the global body for not  supporting his mediation efforts
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump sues New York Times for $15bn for defamation and libel

Donald Trump’s lawyers allege NYT and Penguin Random House have harmed his reputation, causing economic damage to his brand value
World
3 weeks ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The fall of Peter Mandelson

Delusional British pundits have often portrayed Mandelson as a ‘Trump Whisperer’, exaggerating his influence
Opinion
2 weeks ago
