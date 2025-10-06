Trump imposes 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks starting November 1

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, October 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
Washington — President Donald Trump said Monday that all medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the US will face a 25% tariff rate starting November 1, a significant escalation of his effort to protect US companies from foreign competition.
Trump last month had said heavy truck imports would face new duties on October 1 on national security grounds, saying the new tariffs were to protect manufacturers from "unfair outside competition" and that the move would benefit companies such as Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth and Daimler Truck-owned Freightliner.
Under trade deals reached with Japan and the European Union, the United States has agreed to 15% tariffs on light-duty vehicles but it is not clear if they will face that rate for larger vehicles.
The Trump administration has also allowed producers to deduct the value of US components from tariffs paid on light-duty vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico.
Larger vehicles include everything from delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit, shuttle and school buses and tractor-trailer trucks, as well as semi-trucks and heavy-duty vocational vehicles.
The US Chamber of Commerce earlier urged the commerce department not to impose new truck tariffs, noting the top five import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland "all of which are allies or close partners of the United States posing no threat to U.S. national security".
Mexico is the largest exporter of medium- and heavy-duty trucks to the US. A study released in January said imports of those larger vehicles from Mexico have tripled since 2019 to about 340,000 today, according to government statistics.
Under the North American free trade deal USMCA, medium- and heavy-duty trucks move tariffs free if at least 64% of a heavy truck's value originates in North America, via parts like engines and axles, raw materials such as steel, or assembly labor. Tariffs could also affect Chrysler-parent Stellantis which produces heavy-duty Ram trucks and commercial vans in Mexico. Stellantis had been lobbying the White House not to impose steep tariffs on its Mexican-made trucks.
Sweden’s Volvo Group is building a $700m heavy-truck factory in Monterrey, Mexico, due to start operations in 2026.
Mexico is home to 14 manufacturers and assemblers of buses, trucks, and tractor trucks, and two manufacturers of engines, according to the US International Trade Administration.
Mexico opposed new tariffs, telling the commerce department in May that all Mexican trucks exported to the US have on average 50% US content, including diesel engines.
Last year, the US imported almost $128bn in heavy vehicle parts from Mexico, accounting for approximately 28% of total US imports, Mexico said.
Trump imposes 25% tariff on imported heavy trucks starting November 1
Tariff aims to protect US truck manufacturers from foreign competition, says president
Washington — President Donald Trump said Monday that all medium- and heavy-duty trucks imported into the US will face a 25% tariff rate starting November 1, a significant escalation of his effort to protect US companies from foreign competition.
Trump last month had said heavy truck imports would face new duties on October 1 on national security grounds, saying the new tariffs were to protect manufacturers from "unfair outside competition" and that the move would benefit companies such as Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth and Daimler Truck-owned Freightliner.
Under trade deals reached with Japan and the European Union, the United States has agreed to 15% tariffs on light-duty vehicles but it is not clear if they will face that rate for larger vehicles.
The Trump administration has also allowed producers to deduct the value of US components from tariffs paid on light-duty vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico.
Larger vehicles include everything from delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit, shuttle and school buses and tractor-trailer trucks, as well as semi-trucks and heavy-duty vocational vehicles.
The US Chamber of Commerce earlier urged the commerce department not to impose new truck tariffs, noting the top five import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland "all of which are allies or close partners of the United States posing no threat to U.S. national security".
Mexico is the largest exporter of medium- and heavy-duty trucks to the US. A study released in January said imports of those larger vehicles from Mexico have tripled since 2019 to about 340,000 today, according to government statistics.
Under the North American free trade deal USMCA, medium- and heavy-duty trucks move tariffs free if at least 64% of a heavy truck's value originates in North America, via parts like engines and axles, raw materials such as steel, or assembly labor. Tariffs could also affect Chrysler-parent Stellantis which produces heavy-duty Ram trucks and commercial vans in Mexico. Stellantis had been lobbying the White House not to impose steep tariffs on its Mexican-made trucks.
Sweden’s Volvo Group is building a $700m heavy-truck factory in Monterrey, Mexico, due to start operations in 2026.
Mexico is home to 14 manufacturers and assemblers of buses, trucks, and tractor trucks, and two manufacturers of engines, according to the US International Trade Administration.
Mexico opposed new tariffs, telling the commerce department in May that all Mexican trucks exported to the US have on average 50% US content, including diesel engines.
Last year, the US imported almost $128bn in heavy vehicle parts from Mexico, accounting for approximately 28% of total US imports, Mexico said.
Reuters
US car sales soar despite Trump tariffs and uncertainty
Numsa boss says imported car brands should invest in local manufacture
SA and US move to seal revised trade deal in October
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on foreign films, shaking Hollywood’s global model
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on foreign films, shaking Hollywood’s global model
Trump touts auto factory ‘boom’ — but industry sees only retooled plants
Chinese EV makers shift investment overseas as price wars bite
Trump eyes chip-based tariffs on foreign electronics to push US production
Trump cranks up attacks on broad front from Apple to Harvard
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.