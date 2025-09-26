Trump imposes new US tariffs on medicine, trucks and furniture

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new import tariffs on Thursday, including 100% duties on branded drugs and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks, set to come into force next week.
The latest salvo, which Trump said was to protect the US manufacturing industry and national security, follows wide-ranging duties on trading partners of up to 50% and other targeted levies on imported products such as steel.
It’s the latest upheaval for global businesses already struggling with snarled supply chains, soaring costs and consumer uncertainty caused by Trump’s trade war. The barrage has cast a pall over global growth, while the US Federal Reserve has said it is also contributing to higher US consumer prices.
Markets wait for details
Asian stocks fell, led by pharmaceutical companies, but European shares recovered from early losses amid uncertainty over how widely some of the duties might apply.
Trump’s announcement on Truth Social did not say whether the new levies would be on top of existing national tariffs. Recent trade deals with Japan, the EU and Britain include provisions that cap tariffs for specific products like pharmaceuticals.
A non-binding preliminary trade deal between the EU and the US agreed to limit tariffs to 15%. Trump has not yet signed an executive order confirming the agreement.
The European Commission said on Friday the agreement was “clear” that there was an all-inclusive 15% tariff ceiling, which represented “an insurance policy that no higher tariffs will emerge” for European companies.
Nathalie Moll, director-general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, said that urgent discussions were needed on “how to avoid any tariffs on medicines that harm patients in the EU and the US”.
Japan has an agreement that its tariff rates will not exceed others including the EU, Tokyo’s trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.
Drugmakers have been bracing for tariffs
Trump said the 100% tariff on branded drugs would only apply to producers that had not already broken ground on US manufacturing plants.
Many drugmakers have announced multibillion-dollar investments in the US, and Switzerland’s Roche underlined on Friday that one of its US units recently started work on a new facility.
Rival Novartis, which has also made a large US investment pledge, did not reply to a request for comment.
Switzerland is still discussing a trade agreement with the US and its economy ministry said it was waiting for more details on Trump’s latest announcement.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry group, said companies “continue to announce hundreds of billions in new US investments. Tariffs risk those plans”.
Trump had long threatened higher tariffs on drugmakers and Ireland, where mainly US-owned pharmaceutical factories employ about 2% of the workforce, has front-loaded much of its exports to the US in anticipation.
Exports of chemical and related products, including medicinal and pharmaceutical products, leapt 536% year on year to €23.9bn in the first seven months of 2025, according to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office.
Foreign policy tool
Trump also followed through on a pledge to “bring back” the US’s furniture business, saying he would start charging a 50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture.
All the new duties take effect from October 1.
The new actions are seen as part of the Trump administration’s shift to better-established legal authorities for its trade actions, given the risks associated with a case before the Supreme Court on the legality of his global tariffs.
The administration has opened a dozen probes into the national security ramifications of imports of wind turbines, aeroplanes, semiconductors, polysilicon, copper, timber and lumber and critical minerals to form the basis of new tariffs.
Trump this week announced new probes into personal protective equipment, medical items, robotics and industrial machinery. He previously imposed national security tariffs on steel and aluminium and derivatives, light-duty autos and parts, and copper.
Trump has made the levies a key foreign policy tool, using them to renegotiate trade deals, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other countries.
His administration has played down the impact on consumer prices and touted tariffs as a significant revenue source, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying Washington could collect $300bn by the end of the year.
Inflation pressure
More than half of the $85.6bn in ingredients for medicines used in the US are manufactured domestically, with the remainder from Europe and other US allies, the US pharmaceutical trade group said earlier this year.
When it comes to furniture, imports to the US hit $25.5bn in 2024, up 7% from the year prior. About 60% of those imports came from Vietnam and China, according to Furniture Today, a trade publication.
“Many of our members were shocked when we heard the news. I think the decision on the additional tariff is unfair,” said Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai from the Wood and Handicraft Association of Dong Nai province, one of Vietnam’s largest furniture clusters.
Furniture and wood products manufacturing employment in the US has halved since 2000 to about 340,000 today, according to government statistics.
Higher tariffs on commercial vehicles could put pressure on transportation costs just as Trump has vowed to reduce inflation, especially on consumer goods such as groceries.
Trump said the new heavy-duty truck tariffs would benefit companies such as Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth and Daimler Truck-owned Freightliner.
The US Chamber of Commerce earlier urged against imposing new truck tariffs, noting the top five import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, which pose “no threat to US national security.”
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.