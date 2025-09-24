World / Americas

Jimmy Kimmel rebuttal amasses millions of views online

Kimmel's suspension over comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination worried free speech advocates

24 September 2025 - 18:24
by David Shepardson
Gregg Donavan holds a sign outside the theatre where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was recorded, in Los Angeles, California, the US, September 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON
Washington — Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on his return to US late-night television on Tuesday after Walt Disney lifted his suspension has been seen more than 14-million times on Google’s YouTube and Meta’s Instagram.

By late-morning on Wednesday, Kimmel’s monologue had 10.1-million views on YouTube and 4.8-million on Instagram. Broadcast ratings were not yet available.

Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair both opted on Tuesday to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live” off their combined 70 owned and operated stations, which account for about 23% of US households. That meant the show was not seen over the air in places like Salt Lake City, Nashville and New Orleans, among other markets.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air and talks about all of the people who have reached out over the last six days after he was kicked off air.

Disney also offers Kimmel’s show for viewing on a number of streaming apps.

Disney, parent of the ABC television network that airs his show, halted its production on September 17, two days after Kimmel said in his opening monologue that President Donald Trump’s supporters were eager to characterise Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin “as anything other than one of them”, and accused them of trying to “score political points” from Kirk’s killing.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” the Kimmel said Tuesday, his voice choking with emotion, moments after taking the stage to a standing ovation.

In response to Kimmel’s remarks last week, US Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr threatened an investigation and urged television stations to drop Kimmel’s show or face possible fines and revocation of their broadcast licences.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said on September 17, which brought calls for his resignation from Democrats and sharp criticism from Republicans including senator Ted Cruz. Trump slammed his comments and welcomed Kimmel’s suspension. 

Reuters 

RECOMMENDED READING:

EDITORIAL: The fear factor: Kimmel and the cost of speaking truth to power

How a late-night quip by a US television stalwart became a national lesson in self-preservation
Opinion
1 day ago

Charlie Kirk assassination fuels White House crackdown on speech

Trump administration’s hard line on rhetoric splits conservatives as officials vow to punish ‘hate speech’
World
2 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Political killings: the abrupt cessation of reason continues

The shooter always does seem to settle the argument, whether it’s valid or not
Opinion
2 days ago

Starmer and Trump tout ‘special relationship’ while avoiding tricky issues

Leaders meet amid political tensions, focusing on optics over substance as key policy debates go unaddressed
World
6 days ago
