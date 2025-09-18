Starmer and Trump tout ‘special relationship’ while avoiding tricky issues

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries during a press conference conference at Chequers. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL
Chequers — US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the renewal of their nations’ “special relationship” on Thursday, ending the US leader’s second state visit with a show of unity after carefully avoiding several possible pitfalls.
At a press conference when the two leaders glossed over differences on Gaza and wind power to present a united front, Trump reserved his toughest language for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said had “let him down” in his efforts to end what he thought would be an easy war to resolve in Ukraine.
Later, however, Trump said he disagreed with Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state. Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: “I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually.”
After two days of his state visit to Britain, which the US leader described as an “exquisite honour”, Trump was in a relaxed mood at the final press conference when Starmer was focused on skirting over potential areas of disagreement.
Press conference avoids sensitive topics
The press conference ended without either being tripped up by potential embarrassing subjects, with both batting away questions over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Trump and to Starmer’s former ambassador to the US
“We’ve renewed the special relationship for a new era,” Starmer told reporters.
“This partnership today is a signal of our determination to win this race together and to ensure it brings real benefits in jobs, in growth, in lower bills to put more hard-earned cash in people’s pockets at the end of each month.”
Trump touts TikTok deal and ABC firing
During the news conference with Starmer, Trump said the US will get a hefty fee under the agreement over ownership of China-based short video app TikTok, adding that he hopes to finalise the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
“The US is getting a tremendous fee plus. I call it a fee plus for just making the deal,” Trump said.
He also praised ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air, saying the late-night television host had said “a horrible thing” about assassinated political activist Charlie Kirk.
Walt-Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling the show after Kimmel’s comments that conservatives were using Kirk’s killing to score political points.
“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump said.
Kirk, a close conservative ally of Trump, was killed by a sniper’s bullet on September 10 at a university campus in Utah, where state prosecutors on Tuesday vowed to seek the death penalty against his accused killer.
“Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent,” Trump said.
Starmer and Trump tout ‘special relationship’ while avoiding tricky issues
Leaders meet amid political tensions, focusing on optics over substance as key policy debates go unaddressed
Chequers — US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the renewal of their nations’ “special relationship” on Thursday, ending the US leader’s second state visit with a show of unity after carefully avoiding several possible pitfalls.
At a press conference when the two leaders glossed over differences on Gaza and wind power to present a united front, Trump reserved his toughest language for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said had “let him down” in his efforts to end what he thought would be an easy war to resolve in Ukraine.
Later, however, Trump said he disagreed with Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state. Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: “I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually.”
After two days of his state visit to Britain, which the US leader described as an “exquisite honour”, Trump was in a relaxed mood at the final press conference when Starmer was focused on skirting over potential areas of disagreement.
Press conference avoids sensitive topics
The press conference ended without either being tripped up by potential embarrassing subjects, with both batting away questions over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Trump and to Starmer’s former ambassador to the US
“We’ve renewed the special relationship for a new era,” Starmer told reporters.
“This partnership today is a signal of our determination to win this race together and to ensure it brings real benefits in jobs, in growth, in lower bills to put more hard-earned cash in people’s pockets at the end of each month.”
Trump touts TikTok deal and ABC firing
During the news conference with Starmer, Trump said the US will get a hefty fee under the agreement over ownership of China-based short video app TikTok, adding that he hopes to finalise the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
“The US is getting a tremendous fee plus. I call it a fee plus for just making the deal,” Trump said.
He also praised ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live off the air, saying the late-night television host had said “a horrible thing” about assassinated political activist Charlie Kirk.
Walt-Disney-owned ABC said on Wednesday it was pulling the show after Kimmel’s comments that conservatives were using Kirk’s killing to score political points.
“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” Trump said.
Kirk, a close conservative ally of Trump, was killed by a sniper’s bullet on September 10 at a university campus in Utah, where state prosecutors on Tuesday vowed to seek the death penalty against his accused killer.
“Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings, and they should have fired him a long time ago. So, you know, you can call that free speech or not. He was fired for lack of talent,” Trump said.
Reuters
Royals welcome Trump at Windsor Castle to begin second UK state visit
Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march draws huge turnout in London
UK envoy Peter Mandelson says he deeply regrets friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
DESNÉ MASIE: Irony is thick in the air after Angela Rayner’s fall
UK deputy leader Rayner quits over tax underpayment, says local media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Royals welcome Trump at Windsor Castle to begin second UK state visit
Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march draws huge turnout in London
UK envoy Peter Mandelson says he deeply regrets friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
DESNÉ MASIE: Irony is thick in the air after Angela Rayner’s fall
UK deputy leader Rayner quits over tax underpayment, says local media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.