Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, the US, September 11 2025. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
New York — World leaders gather in New York next week for a UN General Assembly dominated by US President Donald Trump’s return to the rostrum, war in Gaza and Ukraine, rising Western recognition of Palestinian statehood and nuclear tensions with Iran.
“We are gathering in turbulent — even uncharted — waters,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said a week before the 193-member world body hosts six days of speeches by nearly 150 heads of state or government with dozens more ministers.
“Geopolitical divides widening. Conflicts raging. Impunity escalating. Our planet overheating,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And international co-operation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes.”
Headlining this year’s 80th General Assembly will be Trump, who calls for slashing US funding for the UN, stopped US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and quit the UN cultural agency Unesco. He has also announced plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organisation.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres addresses a UN Security Council meeting in New York, the US, February 18 2025. Picture: Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Trump will speak on Tuesday, eight months into a second term marked by severe US foreign aid cuts that have sparked global humanitarian chaos and raised questions about the UN’s future, prompting Guterres to try to cut costs and improve efficiency.
“He enjoys the General Assembly. He enjoys the attention of other leaders,” International Crisis Group UN director Richard Gowan said of Trump. “My suspicion is he is going to be using his appearance to boast about his many achievements and perhaps once again, make the case he deserves the Nobel peace prize.”
Trump describes the UN as having “great potential” but says it has to get its “act together”. He has maintained the same wary stance on multilateralism that was a hallmark of his first term from 2017 to 2021 and accused the world body of failing to help him try to broker peace in various conflicts.
“The UN has very strong efforts in peace mediation … but we have no carrots and no sticks,” Guterres said. The UN Security Council is the only UN body that can impose sanctions, but it has been deadlocked on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine because the US and Russia are veto powers.
“The US has carrots and sticks. So in some situations, if you are able to combine the two, I think we can have a very effective way to make sure that some peace process at least can lead to a successful result,” Guterres said.
He and Trump are expected to meet formally for the first time next week since Trump returned to office in January — one of more than 150 bilateral meetings the UN chief said he has scheduled, dubbing the week “the World Cup of diplomacy”.
Leaders are gathering as the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip approaches two years and a humanitarian crisis worsens in the Palestinian enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned that famine has taken hold and is likely to spread by the end of the month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza that Israel denies — is due to address the General Assembly on Friday. Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City on Tuesday.
Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, said of the upcoming New York gathering: “We will remind the world once again that this war will not end with the hostages left behind in Gaza.”
Before the General Assembly speeches begin on Tuesday, leaders will gather on Monday for a summit — hosted by France and Saudi Arabia — that aims to build momentum towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada and France have pledged to formally recognise a Palestinian state, though some have set conditions.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will not be there in person. The US, a staunch Israeli ally, has said it will not give him a visa, drawing wide criticism at the UN. He is expected to appear via video for Monday’s summit and his General Assembly speech, scheduled for Thursday next week.
“Palestine is going to be the huge elephant in this session of the General Assembly,” said Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour.
Another conflict topping the UN agenda, but on which little progress is expected to be made, is Russia’s more than three-year war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will address the General Assembly. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also faces an ICC arrest warrant, does not traditionally attend the annual UN gathering.
The 15-member UN Security Council, charged with maintaining international peace and security, is likely to hold meetings on Ukraine and Gaza during the high-level General Assembly session, diplomats said.
There will also be last-minute diplomacy in New York over Iran’s nuclear programme as Tehran seeks to avoid a return of all UN Security Council sanctions on the Islamic Republic on September 28. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi are both expected to be at the UN.
Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine
New York — World leaders gather in New York next week for a UN General Assembly dominated by US President Donald Trump’s return to the rostrum, war in Gaza and Ukraine, rising Western recognition of Palestinian statehood and nuclear tensions with Iran.
“We are gathering in turbulent — even uncharted — waters,” UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said a week before the 193-member world body hosts six days of speeches by nearly 150 heads of state or government with dozens more ministers.
“Geopolitical divides widening. Conflicts raging. Impunity escalating. Our planet overheating,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And international co-operation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes.”
Headlining this year’s 80th General Assembly will be Trump, who calls for slashing US funding for the UN, stopped US engagement with the UN Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and quit the UN cultural agency Unesco. He has also announced plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organisation.
Trump will speak on Tuesday, eight months into a second term marked by severe US foreign aid cuts that have sparked global humanitarian chaos and raised questions about the UN’s future, prompting Guterres to try to cut costs and improve efficiency.
“He enjoys the General Assembly. He enjoys the attention of other leaders,” International Crisis Group UN director Richard Gowan said of Trump. “My suspicion is he is going to be using his appearance to boast about his many achievements and perhaps once again, make the case he deserves the Nobel peace prize.”
Trump describes the UN as having “great potential” but says it has to get its “act together”. He has maintained the same wary stance on multilateralism that was a hallmark of his first term from 2017 to 2021 and accused the world body of failing to help him try to broker peace in various conflicts.
“The UN has very strong efforts in peace mediation … but we have no carrots and no sticks,” Guterres said. The UN Security Council is the only UN body that can impose sanctions, but it has been deadlocked on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine because the US and Russia are veto powers.
“The US has carrots and sticks. So in some situations, if you are able to combine the two, I think we can have a very effective way to make sure that some peace process at least can lead to a successful result,” Guterres said.
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
He and Trump are expected to meet formally for the first time next week since Trump returned to office in January — one of more than 150 bilateral meetings the UN chief said he has scheduled, dubbing the week “the World Cup of diplomacy”.
Leaders are gathering as the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip approaches two years and a humanitarian crisis worsens in the Palestinian enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned that famine has taken hold and is likely to spread by the end of the month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza that Israel denies — is due to address the General Assembly on Friday. Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City on Tuesday.
Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, said of the upcoming New York gathering: “We will remind the world once again that this war will not end with the hostages left behind in Gaza.”
Before the General Assembly speeches begin on Tuesday, leaders will gather on Monday for a summit — hosted by France and Saudi Arabia — that aims to build momentum towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada and France have pledged to formally recognise a Palestinian state, though some have set conditions.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will not be there in person. The US, a staunch Israeli ally, has said it will not give him a visa, drawing wide criticism at the UN. He is expected to appear via video for Monday’s summit and his General Assembly speech, scheduled for Thursday next week.
“Palestine is going to be the huge elephant in this session of the General Assembly,” said Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour.
Another conflict topping the UN agenda, but on which little progress is expected to be made, is Russia’s more than three-year war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will address the General Assembly. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also faces an ICC arrest warrant, does not traditionally attend the annual UN gathering.
The 15-member UN Security Council, charged with maintaining international peace and security, is likely to hold meetings on Ukraine and Gaza during the high-level General Assembly session, diplomats said.
There will also be last-minute diplomacy in New York over Iran’s nuclear programme as Tehran seeks to avoid a return of all UN Security Council sanctions on the Islamic Republic on September 28. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi are both expected to be at the UN.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Fed sees more cuts after trimming rate by 25 basis points
Israel opens 48-hour evacuation route as tanks press into Gaza City
Royals welcome Trump at Windsor Castle to begin second UK state visit
EU delays Russia sanctions amid Trump pressure on oil purchases
Trump sues New York Times for $15bn for defamation and libel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa aims to reset tense relations with US in second visit
Israel accused of genocide by UN commission of inquiry
EDITORIAL: The shrinking of the UN at 80
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hobbled foreign minister leaves SA largely invisible abroad
Belgium plans to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit
Australia to recognise Palestine statehood at UN in September
Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’
World Court says countries must deal with climate change
MARTIN VAN STADEN: It’s time to talk about UN meddling in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.