Utah student Tyler Robinson held over fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, had confessed to a family friend — or “implied that he had committed the murder” to that friend — and that person in turn had contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday.
A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political recently and spoke in a disparaging manner about Kirk, Cox said.
Robinson taken into custody
Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after Kirk's murder, FBI director Kash Patel said at the press conference.
Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was killed by a single bullet as he spoke onstage at an outdoor amphitheatre at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Previously, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Kirk and released images of a person of interest.
Investigators spoke to Robinson's roommate, who showed them comments Robinson had made on Discord, a chat and streaming platform popular with gamers, discussing retrieving a rifle from a drop point and then leaving the rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel.
This matched the description of the gun that authorities recovered after the shooting in a wooded area near campus.
Ammunition found at the scene had been inscribed, Cox said. The messages on the casing included:
“What's this.”
“Oh, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Ciao.”
“If you read this, you are gay, LMAO.”
“Hey fascist, catch!” .
Kirk, a well-connected activist, author and podcast host, helped build support for Trump and the Republican Party among younger voters.
Kirk was the co-founder and president of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and appeared at Utah Valley on Wednesday as part of a planned 15-event “American Comeback Tour” of US college campuses. His killing stirred outrage and denunciations of political violence from Democrats, Republicans and foreign governments.
Utah student Tyler Robinson held over fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk
Kirk's killer had eluded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours
Orem — A 21-year-old Utah man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event in Orem, authorities said on Friday..
“We got him,” Utah governor Spencer Cox told reporters.
The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, had confessed to a family friend — or “implied that he had committed the murder” to that friend — and that person in turn had contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday.
A family member interviewed by investigators said Robinson had become more political recently and spoke in a disparaging manner about Kirk, Cox said.
Robinson taken into custody
Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday night, about 33 hours after Kirk's murder, FBI director Kash Patel said at the press conference.
Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was killed by a single bullet as he spoke onstage at an outdoor amphitheatre at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Previously, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Kirk and released images of a person of interest.
Investigators spoke to Robinson's roommate, who showed them comments Robinson had made on Discord, a chat and streaming platform popular with gamers, discussing retrieving a rifle from a drop point and then leaving the rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel.
This matched the description of the gun that authorities recovered after the shooting in a wooded area near campus.
Ammunition found at the scene had been inscribed, Cox said. The messages on the casing included:
Kirk, a well-connected activist, author and podcast host, helped build support for Trump and the Republican Party among younger voters.
Kirk was the co-founder and president of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and appeared at Utah Valley on Wednesday as part of a planned 15-event “American Comeback Tour” of US college campuses. His killing stirred outrage and denunciations of political violence from Democrats, Republicans and foreign governments.
Reuters
FBI finds rifle linked to killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Sniper who killed conservative US activist Charlie Kirk still at large
Kirk killing could trigger ‘vicious spiral’ in political violence, experts warn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FBI finds rifle linked to killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk
Sniper who killed conservative US activist Charlie Kirk still at large
Kirk killing could trigger ‘vicious spiral’ in political violence, experts warn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.