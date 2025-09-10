World / Americas

Brazil seeks to ease climate and trade tensions through new forum

Emerging economies feel WTO, UN climate talks have so far failed to address their concerns

10 September 2025 - 17:02
by Lisandra Paraguassu and Kate Abnett
Members of social and indigenous movements march to demand the defence of the Amazon before the COP30 UN climate change conference. Picture: REUTERS/TOM MOLINA
Bengaluru — Brazil will propose the creation of a new forum for governments to discuss how climate policy affects trade — an issue that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and UN climate talks have so far failed to tackle, three officials familiar with the plans said.

Emerging economies — including Brazil, SA and India — have accused the EU of restricting trade through its environmental policies, such as a ban on imports linked to deforestation that is due to go into effect in December.

Developing countries have made several attempts to put the issue on the agenda at past UN climate summits, but the EU has said trade should be discussed at the WTO.

Brazil, which will host the UN climate summit, COP30, in November, is looking to break that stalemate.

Brazil’s COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago will make the proposal during the WTO’s annual public forum next week, said one of the officials.

The aim is to gather sufficient support so the new forum can be launched with members in place during the COP30 summit in November, the source said.

The officials were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.

Brazil’s COP presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the officials cited concerns about the impact of two EU environment policies on international trade: the EU’s anti-deforestation law and its carbon border tariff, which will impose pollution fees on imported steel and cement from January.

“We are concerned about this growing trend of limiting trade using climate change as an excuse and we do not have an adequate forum to discuss it,” said the official, who is Brazilian.

“The Europeans do not want to discuss trade at the UNFCCC and the WTO is not equipped to discuss climate.”

The new forum could also be a source of solutions such as new tools to track deforestation that are affordable for producers and acceptable for buyers in Europe, the source said.

A spokesperson for the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EU, which has some of the world’s most ambitious climate change policies, has previously said its carbon border levy is not a trade measure but a tool to put foreign producers on a level footing with European manufacturers, who already pay for their CO2 emissions.

A draft of the EU’s negotiating mandate for the COP30 summit, seen by Reuters, said the bloc was open to discussing the international impact of its climate policies “bilaterally and in the context of the WTO, the Paris Agreement context and other appropriate forums”.

Brazil’s proposed forum would have at least two working groups — one on climate and trade and the other on the energy transition — according to the sources.

They added that the idea was for governments’ representatives for trade and climate to meet at least every few months.

Reuters

Global trade rules facing biggest disruption in 80 years, WTO chief says

Director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns world trade could experience the effects of tariffs  into 2026
World
1 week ago

WARWICK LUCAS: Let’s see Trump’s tariffs for what they are

The world should not allow the US supply chain reset to turn into a broad trade war
Investors Monthly
1 week ago

ODILE BULTEN AND DARYL SWANEPOEL: Africa’s future must be funded by Africans

The continent must gain sovereignty over its or remain hostage to the priorities of others
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Global free trade needs disrupting - but not quite how Trump imagines it

Countries like the US that have until now benefitted from globalisation due to preferential trade agreements and domestic subsidies
Opinion
4 weeks ago

MORGENIE PILLAY: Ending duty-free access to SA’s digital output will cause huge harm

The moratorium’s strength in enabling economic emancipation, while not perfect, is valuable and worthy of retention
Opinion
3 weeks ago
