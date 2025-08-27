World / Americas

Gunman kills two children, injures 17 in Minneapolis school shooting

There have been three other shootings in the city since Tuesday afternoon that have together left three people dead and seven wounded

27 August 2025 - 20:31
by Jana Winter and Andrew Hay
Families and loved ones reunite outside the police barricades after a shooting at Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on August 27. Picture: REUTERS/BEN BREWER
Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire on schoolchildren who were attending Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities said.

The assailant, wielding a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, fired dozens of rounds through the church windows, officials said. The shooter then took his own life.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara told reporters.

The shooting occurred two days after school started at Annunciation Catholic school, a private elementary school with about 395 students. The school is connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, and both are located in a residential area in the southeast part of Minnesota’s largest city. Local TV showed parents ducking under yellow police crime tape and leading students out of the school.

Officials said the shooter wore black clothing, was in his early 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history. They did not provide his name and said they were trying to identify a motive.

Children’s Minnesota, a local hospital system, said it was treating six children. CNN reported that five children were being treated at one hospital. It is unclear if there were any other casualties.

Trump takes his fight with Fed to next level in bid to fire Cook

Letter of dismissal sets stage for legal battle over executive power and central bank’s independence
World
1 day ago

There have been more than 140 shootings at US elementary and secondary schools this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and said the FBI was on the scene. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved,” he said on social media.

The department of homeland security is in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said on social media.

There have been three other shootings in the Midwestern city since Tuesday afternoon, including one at a Jesuit high school, that have together left three people dead and seven wounded, according to police.

Wednesday’s shooting did not appear to be related to the others, O’Hara said.

Minneapolis has experienced a significant rise in homicides in the years after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, which prompted nationwide protests, civil disturbances and staffing shortages in the city’s police department. The city recorded 54 murders last year, down from 71 in 2021 but well above the 29 recorded in 2019.

In June Minnesota also experienced an incident of political violence when a gunman posing as a police officer allegedly assassinated a Democratic state politician and her husband in their home, and wounded another politician and his wife. The suspect was arrested after a two-day manhunt and faces state and federal murder charges.

Minnesota state law requires background checks for all gun sales and the state as a whole has a gun death rate below the national average, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention group.

Reuters

Trump’s $500m civil fraud penalty thrown out by New York court

Judges split on President’s liability and penalty’s constitutionality after lower court found he had inflated his wealth to deceive lenders and ...
World
6 days ago

DEA boss named ‘emergency police commissioner’ of Washington DC

US attorney-general Pam Bondi issued the directive, after which district attorney-general Brian Schwalb said it was unlawful
World
1 week ago

Democrats push back on Trump plan to send troops to more US cities

US president moots expanding crime crackdown to Chicago and Baltimore, both run by Democrats
World
3 days ago

Musk steps back on plans for new political party, WSJ says

Billionaire said to focus on his businesses and build ties with vice-president JD Vance
World
1 week ago

US budget deficit forecast to be $1-trillion higher than expected

Budget watchdog cites effects of tax and spending legislation and tariffs
World
1 week ago
