World / Americas

Trump has bought more than $100m in bonds since January

They include corporate bonds from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, as well as Meta, Qualcomm and The Home Depot

20 August 2025 - 21:24
by Susan Heavey and Trevor Hunnicutt
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES

Washington — US President Donald Trump has bought more than $100m in company, state and municipal bonds since taking office in January, according to new disclosures that shed further light on the vast holdings of America’s billionaire president.

The forms, posted online on Tuesday, show the Republican former real estate mogul made more than 600 financial purchases since January 21, the day after he was inaugurated for his second term in the White House.

The August 12 filing from the US Office of Government Ethics does not list exact amounts for each purchase, only giving a broad range.

They include corporate bonds from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, as well as Meta, Qualcomm, The Home Depot, T-Mobile USA and UnitedHealth Group.

Other debt purchases include various bonds issued by cities, states, counties and school districts, as well as gas districts and other issuers.

The holdings cover sectors that could benefit from US policy shifts under his administration, such as financial deregulation.

The White House on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, a businessman-turned-politician, has said he has put his companies into a trust managed by his children.

His annual disclosure form filed in June shows his income from various sources still ultimately accrues to the president — something that has opened him up to accusations of conflicts of interest.

In that disclosure, which appeared to cover the 2024 calendar year, Trump reported more than $600m in income from cryptocurrencies, golf properties, licensing and other ventures. It also shows the president’s push into crypto has added substantially to his wealth.

Overall, the president reported assets worth at least $1.6bn, according to a calculation at the time.

Reuters

International business briefs: S&P credits tariffs for US AA+ rating

Xiaomi’s second-quarter revenue up 30.5%, and Databricks fundraising hits $100bn for AI acquisitions
Companies
1 day ago

Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation

US House passes a bill to create a framework for US-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens
World
1 month ago

Trump administration mulls taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac private

Share sales could value the mortgage finance firms at nearly $500bn combined, says US official
World
1 week ago

White House drafts order against banks as Trump claims bias

US president says, without evidence, that JPMorgan and Bank of America refused his deposits
World
2 weeks ago

Trump brothers’ blank-cheque firm files for $300m US IPO

New investment vehicle backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr is the latest in a series of family ventures
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump proposes US security guarantees to Zelensky ...
World / Americas
2.
US embassy stops processing visas in Zimbabwe
World / Africa
3.
Luxury tourism in Africa falls short of promises ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump: Putin might not want to make a deal on ...
World / Americas
5.
Chinese refiners snap up Russian oil as Indian ...
World

Related Articles

International business briefs: S&P credits tariffs for US AA+ rating

Companies

TOM EATON: Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska

Opinion / Columnists

World Briefs: Trump mulls ‘major lawsuit’ against Fed chair

World

Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation

World

Trump calls on Fed governor Cook to resign over mortgage allegations

World / Americas

Musk steps back on plans for new political party, WSJ says

World / Americas

World briefs: US expects much more tariff revenue

World

Trump brothers’ blank-cheque firm files for $300m US IPO

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.