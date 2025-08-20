Trump has bought more than $100m in bonds since January

US President Donald Trump. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES
Washington — US President Donald Trump has bought more than $100m in company, state and municipal bonds since taking office in January, according to new disclosures that shed further light on the vast holdings of America’s billionaire president.
The forms, posted online on Tuesday, show the Republican former real estate mogul made more than 600 financial purchases since January 21, the day after he was inaugurated for his second term in the White House.
The August 12 filing from the US Office of Government Ethics does not list exact amounts for each purchase, only giving a broad range.
They include corporate bonds from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, as well as Meta, Qualcomm, The Home Depot, T-Mobile USA and UnitedHealth Group.
Other debt purchases include various bonds issued by cities, states, counties and school districts, as well as gas districts and other issuers.
The holdings cover sectors that could benefit from US policy shifts under his administration, such as financial deregulation.
The White House on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump, a businessman-turned-politician, has said he has put his companies into a trust managed by his children.
His annual disclosure form filed in June shows his income from various sources still ultimately accrues to the president — something that has opened him up to accusations of conflicts of interest.
In that disclosure, which appeared to cover the 2024 calendar year, Trump reported more than $600m in income from cryptocurrencies, golf properties, licensing and other ventures. It also shows the president’s push into crypto has added substantially to his wealth.
Overall, the president reported assets worth at least $1.6bn, according to a calculation at the time.
