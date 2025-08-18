Trump proposes US security guarantees to Zelensky at White House

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the US, August 18 2025. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would “help out” Europe in providing security for Ukraine as part of any deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, as he and President Volodymyr Zelensky began a hastily arranged White House meeting to discuss a path to peace.
In the Oval Office next to Zelensky, Trump said he hoped Monday’s summit could eventually lead to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that he believed Putin wanted the war to end.
Zelensky and a group of European leaders arrived in Washington facing increased pressure from Trump to reach a resolution to end the war on terms more favourable to Moscow, after Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Friday for nearly three hours.
“We need to stop this war, to stop Russia and we need support — American and European partners,” Zelensky told reporters.
Trump greeted Zelensky outside the White House, shaking his hand and expressing delight at Zelensky’s black suit, a departure from his typical military clothes.
European leaders were at the White House on Monday in a show of support for Zelensky in case Trump pressed for a capitulation to end Russia’s invasion.
The group includes the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the EU and Nato, who want strong security guarantees in any postwar settlement.
Zelensky and Trump met at 5.15pm GMT in the Oval Office and the European leaders were to meet Trump afterwards in the White House’s East Room at 7pm GMT, according to the White House.
Such a high-level gathering at the White House on such short notice appears to be unprecedented in recent times.
Russian attacks overnight on Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people, in what Zelensky called a “cynical” effort to undermine talks.
“Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength,” Zelensky wrote on social media after an earlier meeting with the US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.
Trump has rejected accusations that the Alaska summit had been a win for Putin, who has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court and diplomatically isolated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them,” Trump wrote on social media.
Trump’s team has said there will have to be compromises on both sides to end the conflict. But the president himself has put the burden on Zelensky to end the war, saying Ukraine should give up hopes of getting back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or of joining the Nato military alliance.
Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight”, Trump said on social media.
Putin’s proposal
Zelensky has already all but rejected the outline of Putin’s proposals from the Alaska meeting. Those include handing over the remaining quarter of its eastern Donetsk region, which is largely controlled by Russia. Ukrainian forces are deeply dug into the region, whose towns and hills serve as a crucial defensive zone to stymie Russian attacks.
Any changes to Ukraine’s territory would have to be approved by a referendum.
Zelensky is also seeking an immediate ceasefire to conduct deeper peace talks. Trump previously backed that idea but reversed course after the summit with Putin and indicated support for Russia’s favoured approach of negotiating a comprehensive deal while fighting rumbles on.
Ukraine and its allies have taken heart from some developments, including Trump’s apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine.
On the battlefield, Russia has been slowly grinding forward, pressing its advantages in men and firepower. Putin says he is ready to continue fighting until his military objectives are achieved.
Officials in Ukraine said a drone attack on a residential complex in the northern city of Kharkiv killed at least seven people, including a toddler and her 16-year-old brother. Strikes also hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people, they said.
Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians, and the defence ministry’s daily report did not refer to any strike on Kharkiv.
Local resident Olena Yakusheva said the strike hit an apartment block that was home to many families. “There are no offices here or anything else, we lived here peacefully in our homes,” she said.
Firefighters battled a blaze in the building and rescue workers dug in the rubble. Ukraine's military said on Monday that its drones had struck an oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region, leading to the suspension of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.
Putin's proposal
Ukraine and its allies have taken heart from some developments, including Trump’s apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine.
On the battlefield, Russia has been slowly grinding forward, pressing its advantages in men and firepower. Putin says he is ready to continue fighting until his military objectives are achieved.
Officials in Ukraine said a drone attack on a residential complex in the northern city of Kharkiv killed at least seven people, including a toddler and her 16-year-old brother. Strikes also hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people, they said.
Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians, and the defence ministry’s daily report did not refer to any strike on Kharkiv.
Local resident Olena Yakusheva said the strike hit an apartment block that was home to many families. “There are no offices here or anything else, we lived here peacefully in our homes,” she said.
Firefighters battled a blaze in the building and rescue workers dug in the rubble. Ukraine's military said on Monday that its drones had struck an oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region, leading to the suspension of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.
Reuters
