Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after shooting

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe attends a protest in support of former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, in Bogota, Colombia, on May 5. Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ
Bogota — Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, who was shot in the head at a campaign event two months ago, died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 39.
Uribe, a member of a prominent political family and a legislator for the right-wing opposition, was shot in Bogota on June 7 where he was speaking at a campaign rally to secure his party’s nomination for 2026 elections.
His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, announced his death on social media. “I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children.”
The attack was the worst outbreak of political violence in about two decades and evoked memories of the turbulent years of the 1980s and 1990s, when four presidential candidates were murdered in separate attacks blamed on drug cartels.
The capital’s Santa Fe Foundation hospital, where supporters held regular vigils during Uribe’s treatment and repeated operations, said over the weekend his condition had worsened because of a haemorrhage in his central nervous system.
Former president Alvaro Uribe, the leader of the senator’s Democratic Center party and no relation to the deceased Uribe, wrote on X that “evil destroys everything; they killed hope”.
“May Miguel’s fight be a light that illuminates Colombia’s right path,” added the former president, who was sentenced by a judge earlier this month to 12 years of house arrest for abuse of process and bribery of a public official.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio wrote on X he was deeply saddened by the news. “The United States stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible.”
Six people have been arrested for the shooting, including two men that the attorney-general’s office says met in Medellin to plan the assassination. A 15-year-old accused of carrying out the shooting was arrested within hours of the crime, but police have said they are pursuing the “intellectual authors” of the attack.
In a video of the boy’s June arrest, independently verified by Reuters, he can be heard shouting that he had been hired by a local drug dealer.
Defence minister Pedro Sanchez vowed on Monday to catch those responsible. “We will not allow the violent to intimidate or silence political voices needed in our democracy,” he wrote on X.
His ministry has said that there is a 3-billion peso (about $740,000) reward for information leading to the identification and capture of the culprits, and that the US, Britain and the United Arab Emirates are helping with the investigation.
The death of Uribe, a father and stepfather, adds further tragedy to his family’s fraught history. His mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a botched rescue mission after she was kidnapped by the Medellin cartel, headed by drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Uribe himself enjoyed a rapid political rise as a legislator for the Democratic Center party and presidential hopeful known for his sharp criticism of leftist President Gustavo Petro’s administration. In videos posted on social media the day he was shot, Uribe called for respect of the separation of powers and rejected a referendum pushed by Petro on a labour reform bill.
He had also criticised the president’s restrictions on the oil industry, promising a plan to attract investment and give companies legal security.
At 25, he was elected to Bogota’s city council, where he was a prominent opponent of Petro, then the capital’s mayor, criticising his handling of waste management and social programmes. In the 2022 legislative elections, Uribe led the Senate slate for his party. Since the shooting, Uribe’s seat in the Senate has been draped with a Colombian flag.
His maternal grandfather, Julio Cesar Turbay, was Colombia’s president from 1978 to 1982, while his paternal grandfather, Rodrigo Uribe Echavarria, headed the Liberal Party and supported Virgilio Barco’s successful 1986 presidential campaign.
Besides his wife, son and stepdaughters, Uribe is also survived by his father and sister.
Colombian presidential candidate dies two months after shooting
Miguel Uribe, a scion of a powerful Colombian family, was shot in the head at a rally in Bogota in June
Reuters
