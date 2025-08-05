World / Americas

Titan sub owner used flawed design and intimidation, US Coast Guard probe finds

Oceangate also evaded scrutiny of its deep sea tourist expedition submersible in which five died in 2023

05 August 2025 - 19:09
by David Shepardson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Some of the debris of the Titan submersible, September 17 2024. Picture: US Coast Guard video/Reuters
Some of the debris of the Titan submersible, September 17 2024. Picture: US Coast Guard video/Reuters

Washington — A US Coast Guard investigative board concluded Tuesday that the “inadequate design” of the Titan submersible was a primary contributing factor in its implosion in 2023 that left five people dead.

The Titan was on a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic — a British passenger liner that sank in 1912, killing at least 1,500 on board — when it lost contact with its support vessel during descent.

The debris was found four days later on the seabed about 488m from the bow of the Titanic wreck.

The implosion was preventable, the chair of the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, Jason Neubauer, said as a 300-page report was released after a two-year probe.

“There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside the existing regulatory framework,” he said in a statement.

A media spokesperson at OceanGate, the US-based company that managed the tourist submersible and suspended all operations after the incident, was not immediately available for comment.

The board determined that the primary contributing factors were OceanGate’s “inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan”.

It also cited “a toxic workplace culture at OceanGate”, an inadequate regulatory framework for submersibles and other novel vessels, and an ineffective whistle-blower process.

The report added “for several years preceding the incident, OceanGate leveraged intimidation tactics, allowances for scientific operations and the company’s favourable reputation to evade regulatory scrutiny”.

The board found that OceanGate failed to investigate and address known hull anomalies following its 2022 Titanic expedition. It said data from Titan’s real-time monitoring system should have been analysed and acted on during that expedition.

It also criticised OceanGate for failing to properly store the Titan before the 2023 Titanic expedition.

Reuters

Autopilot verdict imperils Musk’s robotaxi ambitions

Tesla could battle to convince state regulators its technology is road-ready, legal experts say
World
5 hours ago

SA carmakers under scrutiny over safety concerns

National Consumer Commission has noted the recent rise of recalls of motor vehicles
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gates Foundation to invest $2.5bn in ‘long ...
World
2.
Swiss cabinet to meet over shock 39% Trump tariff
World / Europe
3.
Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian marches in ...
World / Asia
4.
Lesotho already hurting despite welcome tariff ...
World / Africa
5.
Ivory Coast vows to find new buyers for its cocoa ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Threat to arrest Texas Democrats dodging redistricting vote

World / Americas

India slams EU, US for hypocrisy over Russian oil trade criticism amid tariff ...

World

World briefs: Zelensky in ‘productive’ talks with Trump

World

Autopilot verdict imperils Musk’s robotaxi ambitions

World

Trump submarine order played down as Kremlin urges caution on nuclear rhetoric

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.