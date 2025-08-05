Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro placed under house arrest

Opposition legislators have their mouths taped to protest against the house arrest of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 5 2025. Picture: MATEAUS BANOMI/REUTERS
Brasilia — Brazil’s supreme court placed former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest pending his trial for an alleged coup plot, underscoring the judiciary’s resolve despite escalating tariffs and sanctions from US President Donald Trump.
Supreme court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the target of US Treasury sanctions last week, issued the arrest order against Bolsonaro. His decision cited a failure to comply with restraining orders he had imposed on Bolsonaro for allegedly courting Trump’s interference in the case.
Bolsonaro is on trial on charges of conspiring with allies to violently overturn his 2022 electoral loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Trump has referred to the case as a “witch hunt” and called it grounds for a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods that took effect on Tuesday.
The US state department condemned the house arrest order, saying Moraes was using Brazilian institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy, adding the US would “hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct”.
It did not provide details, though Trump has said the US could impose even higher tariffs on Brazilian imports.
The order from Moraes also banned Bolsonaro from using a mobile phone or receiving visits, except for his lawyers and people authorised by the court.
A press representative for Bolsonaro confirmed he was placed under house arrest on Monday evening at his Brasilia residence by police who seized his mobile phone.
Bolsonaro’s lawyers said they would appeal against the decision, arguing the former president had not violated any court order.
In an interview last month, Bolsonaro called Moraes a “dictator” and said the restraining orders against him were acts of “cowardice”.
Some Bolsonaro allies are concerned that Trump’s tactics may be backfiring in Brazil, compounding trouble for Bolsonaro and rallying public support behind Lula’s government.
However, demonstrations on Sunday by Bolsonaro supporters — the largest in months — show that Trump’s tirades and sanctions against Moraes have also fired up the far-right former army captain’s political base.
Bolsonaro appeared virtually at a protest in Rio de Janeiro via phone to his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in what some see as the latest test of his restraining orders.
Moraes said that the former president had repeatedly made attempts to bypass the court’s orders.
“Justice is blind, but not foolish,” the justice wrote in his decision.
On Monday, Senator Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil that Monday’s order from Moraes was “a clear display of vengeance” for the US sanctions against the judge, adding: “I hope the supreme court can put the brakes on this person [Moraes] causing so much upheaval.”
The judge’s orders, including the restraining orders under penalty of arrest, have been upheld by the wider court.
Those orders and the larger case before the supreme court came after two years of investigations into Bolsonaro’s role in an election-denying movement that culminated in riots by his supporters that rocked Brasilia in January 2023.
Swift action
In contrast with the tangle of criminal cases which mostly stalled against Trump, Brazilian courts moved swiftly against Bolsonaro, threatening to end his political career and fracture his right-wing movement.
An electoral court has already banned Bolsonaro from running for public office until 2030.
Another of Bolsonaro’s sons, Eduardo, a Brazilian congressman, moved to the US around the same time the former president’s criminal trial started kicked off to drum up support in Washington for his father.
The younger Bolsonaro said the move had influenced Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on Brazil.
In a statement after the arrest on Monday, congressman Bolsonaro called Moraes “an out-of-control psychopath who never hesitates to double down”.
Trump last month shared a letter he had sent to Bolsonaro. “I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you,” he wrote. “This trial should end immediately!”
Washington based its sanctions against Moraes last week on accusations the judge had authorised arbitrary pretrial detentions and suppressed freedom of expression.
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro placed under house arrest
Supreme court says former leader failed to comply with restraining orders, adding to tension with US
Brasilia — Brazil’s supreme court placed former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest pending his trial for an alleged coup plot, underscoring the judiciary’s resolve despite escalating tariffs and sanctions from US President Donald Trump.
Supreme court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the target of US Treasury sanctions last week, issued the arrest order against Bolsonaro. His decision cited a failure to comply with restraining orders he had imposed on Bolsonaro for allegedly courting Trump’s interference in the case.
Bolsonaro is on trial on charges of conspiring with allies to violently overturn his 2022 electoral loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Trump has referred to the case as a “witch hunt” and called it grounds for a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods that took effect on Tuesday.
The US state department condemned the house arrest order, saying Moraes was using Brazilian institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy, adding the US would “hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct”.
It did not provide details, though Trump has said the US could impose even higher tariffs on Brazilian imports.
The order from Moraes also banned Bolsonaro from using a mobile phone or receiving visits, except for his lawyers and people authorised by the court.
A press representative for Bolsonaro confirmed he was placed under house arrest on Monday evening at his Brasilia residence by police who seized his mobile phone.
Bolsonaro’s lawyers said they would appeal against the decision, arguing the former president had not violated any court order.
In an interview last month, Bolsonaro called Moraes a “dictator” and said the restraining orders against him were acts of “cowardice”.
Some Bolsonaro allies are concerned that Trump’s tactics may be backfiring in Brazil, compounding trouble for Bolsonaro and rallying public support behind Lula’s government.
However, demonstrations on Sunday by Bolsonaro supporters — the largest in months — show that Trump’s tirades and sanctions against Moraes have also fired up the far-right former army captain’s political base.
Bolsonaro appeared virtually at a protest in Rio de Janeiro via phone to his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in what some see as the latest test of his restraining orders.
Moraes said that the former president had repeatedly made attempts to bypass the court’s orders.
“Justice is blind, but not foolish,” the justice wrote in his decision.
On Monday, Senator Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil that Monday’s order from Moraes was “a clear display of vengeance” for the US sanctions against the judge, adding: “I hope the supreme court can put the brakes on this person [Moraes] causing so much upheaval.”
The judge’s orders, including the restraining orders under penalty of arrest, have been upheld by the wider court.
Those orders and the larger case before the supreme court came after two years of investigations into Bolsonaro’s role in an election-denying movement that culminated in riots by his supporters that rocked Brasilia in January 2023.
Swift action
In contrast with the tangle of criminal cases which mostly stalled against Trump, Brazilian courts moved swiftly against Bolsonaro, threatening to end his political career and fracture his right-wing movement.
An electoral court has already banned Bolsonaro from running for public office until 2030.
Another of Bolsonaro’s sons, Eduardo, a Brazilian congressman, moved to the US around the same time the former president’s criminal trial started kicked off to drum up support in Washington for his father.
The younger Bolsonaro said the move had influenced Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs on Brazil.
In a statement after the arrest on Monday, congressman Bolsonaro called Moraes “an out-of-control psychopath who never hesitates to double down”.
Trump last month shared a letter he had sent to Bolsonaro. “I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you,” he wrote. “This trial should end immediately!”
Washington based its sanctions against Moraes last week on accusations the judge had authorised arbitrary pretrial detentions and suppressed freedom of expression.
Reuters
Trump imposes 30% tariff on SA as dozens of countries feel the pain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Brazil and China hurt AB InBev’s volumes, but profits beat estimates
Trump tariffs wreak havoc in Brazil’s citrus belt
EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room
World briefs: ‘Bandits’ kill 11 and kidnap at least 70 in Nigeria
Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.