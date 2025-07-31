World / Americas

Mexico secures 90-day US tariff reprieve

Truce safeguards US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and avoids 30% levies due to take effect on Friday

31 July 2025 - 19:11
by Reuters
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico, June 2 2025. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico, June 2 2025. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Mexico City — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum secured a pause on new tariffs coming into effect and a 90-day period to work on a trade deal in a call with US President Donald Trump.

The agreement avoids the 30% tariffs that had been set to come into force on Friday.

Sheinbaum said the pause safeguards the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and means goods compliant with the pact will continue to be exempt from the 25% tariffs Trump imposed earlier this year due to the fentanyl crisis.

About 85% of Mexican exports comply with the rules of origin outlined in the USMCA, according to Mexico’s economy ministry.

Economy minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaking alongside Sheinbaum, said Thursday’s agreement brought the countries closer to securing a long-term trade agreement.

“All of this was achieved without a single concession on Mexico’s part,” said Ebrard. “It’s a great achievement.”

Sheinbaum and Ebrard emphasised that the pause means Mexico continues to be one of the countries in the world with most preferential access to the US market.

Reuters

SA tweaks trade offer in bid to avoid US tariffs

It’s now wait and see, says trade minister Parks Tau, ahead of the the August 1 deadline
Economy
4 hours ago

Indian state refiners halt Russian oil purchases as discounts shrink and Trump warns

US president has threatened 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers unless Moscow reaches peace deal with Ukraine
World
3 hours ago

Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’

Duties exclude sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice, but no exemptions for beef or coffee
World
22 hours ago
