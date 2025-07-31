Mexico secures 90-day US tariff reprieve

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico, June 2 2025. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
Mexico City — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum secured a pause on new tariffs coming into effect and a 90-day period to work on a trade deal in a call with US President Donald Trump.
The agreement avoids the 30% tariffs that had been set to come into force on Friday.
Sheinbaum said the pause safeguards the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and means goods compliant with the pact will continue to be exempt from the 25% tariffs Trump imposed earlier this year due to the fentanyl crisis.
About 85% of Mexican exports comply with the rules of origin outlined in the USMCA, according to Mexico’s economy ministry.
Economy minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaking alongside Sheinbaum, said Thursday’s agreement brought the countries closer to securing a long-term trade agreement.
“All of this was achieved without a single concession on Mexico’s part,” said Ebrard. “It’s a great achievement.”
Sheinbaum and Ebrard emphasised that the pause means Mexico continues to be one of the countries in the world with most preferential access to the US market.
