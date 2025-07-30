US economy grows at surprise 3% rate

A rise in delinquencies among upper-income consumers is expected to affect coming quarters. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Washington — US economic growth rebounded more than expected in the second quarter, but that overstated the economy’s health as declining imports accounted for the bulk of the improvement and domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in two-and-a-half years.
Details of the commerce department’s advance second-quarter GDP report on Wednesday pointed to a moderation in activity despite the strength suggested by the main GDP number.
Consumer spending, the engine of the economy, grew moderately last quarter and business investment in equipment slowed sharply after posting double-digit growth in the January-March quarter.
Residential investment, which includes homebuilding and house sales via brokers’ commissions, contracted for a second straight quarter.
Economists said trade policy uncertainty had made it harder for businesses to plan long-term, affecting hiring and with spillover effects on consumer spending.
US President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on imports while also delaying higher duties to allow the countries to negotiate trade deals with the White House.
“The economy is not in a recession is the good news. The bad news is that this is not a report of robust growth which would make one confident about the economic outlook for the second half of 2025,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.
GDP increased at a 3% annualised rate last quarter, the department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. The economy contracted at a 0.5% pace in the January-March quarter, the first GDP decline in three years.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 2.4% annualised rate. The size of the economy rose to more than $30 trillion for the first time ever last quarter before accounting for inflation.
A rush to beat the duties boosted imports in the first quarter, resulting in a record goods trade deficit that weighed on the economy. That trend reversed last quarter, with imports declining sharply, resulting in a smaller trade deficit that added 4.99 percentage points to GDP. That more than offset a 3.17 percentage points drag from inventories.
Trade and inventories are the most volatile components of GDP. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, increased at a 1.4% pace after almost braking in the January-March quarter.
Private domestic purchases, which exclude trade, inventories and government, are viewed by economists and policymakers alike as a barometer of underlying US economic growth. This measure grew at a 1.2% rate after advancing at a 1.9% rate in the first quarter. That was the slowest increase in domestic demand since the fourth quarter of 2022.
The dollar advanced versus a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields rose.
Economists anticipated lacklustre economic growth in the second half. Though the White House has announced a number of trade deals, economists said the nation’s effective tariff rate remained one of the highest since the 1930s and noted that about 60% of the nation’s imports remained uncovered by an agreement.
Economists expect the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.5% range after the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, resisting pressure from Trump to lower borrowing costs. The Fed cut rates three times in 2024, with the last move coming in December.
“Now that delinquencies are starting to rise for upper-income consumers, we expect consumer spending to moderate further in the coming quarters,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “The Fed will likely be in a good place to cut rates by their September meeting.”
US economy grows at surprise 3% rate
Domestic demand rises at its slowest pace in two-and-a-half years
Washington — US economic growth rebounded more than expected in the second quarter, but that overstated the economy’s health as declining imports accounted for the bulk of the improvement and domestic demand rose at its slowest pace in two-and-a-half years.
Details of the commerce department’s advance second-quarter GDP report on Wednesday pointed to a moderation in activity despite the strength suggested by the main GDP number.
Consumer spending, the engine of the economy, grew moderately last quarter and business investment in equipment slowed sharply after posting double-digit growth in the January-March quarter.
Residential investment, which includes homebuilding and house sales via brokers’ commissions, contracted for a second straight quarter.
Economists said trade policy uncertainty had made it harder for businesses to plan long-term, affecting hiring and with spillover effects on consumer spending.
US President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on imports while also delaying higher duties to allow the countries to negotiate trade deals with the White House.
“The economy is not in a recession is the good news. The bad news is that this is not a report of robust growth which would make one confident about the economic outlook for the second half of 2025,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.
GDP increased at a 3% annualised rate last quarter, the department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said. The economy contracted at a 0.5% pace in the January-March quarter, the first GDP decline in three years.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 2.4% annualised rate. The size of the economy rose to more than $30 trillion for the first time ever last quarter before accounting for inflation.
A rush to beat the duties boosted imports in the first quarter, resulting in a record goods trade deficit that weighed on the economy. That trend reversed last quarter, with imports declining sharply, resulting in a smaller trade deficit that added 4.99 percentage points to GDP. That more than offset a 3.17 percentage points drag from inventories.
Trade and inventories are the most volatile components of GDP. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, increased at a 1.4% pace after almost braking in the January-March quarter.
Private domestic purchases, which exclude trade, inventories and government, are viewed by economists and policymakers alike as a barometer of underlying US economic growth. This measure grew at a 1.2% rate after advancing at a 1.9% rate in the first quarter. That was the slowest increase in domestic demand since the fourth quarter of 2022.
The dollar advanced versus a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields rose.
Economists anticipated lacklustre economic growth in the second half. Though the White House has announced a number of trade deals, economists said the nation’s effective tariff rate remained one of the highest since the 1930s and noted that about 60% of the nation’s imports remained uncovered by an agreement.
Economists expect the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.5% range after the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, resisting pressure from Trump to lower borrowing costs. The Fed cut rates three times in 2024, with the last move coming in December.
“Now that delinquencies are starting to rise for upper-income consumers, we expect consumer spending to moderate further in the coming quarters,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “The Fed will likely be in a good place to cut rates by their September meeting.”
Reuters
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say
NEWS ANALYSIS: US trade deal falls short of EU ambitions
Trump urged at B20 round table to attend G20 summit
IMF maintains SA outlook amid ‘marginally’ higher global optimism
IMF warns loss of central bank independence could trigger instability
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from August 1
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say
US goods trade deficit narrows to nearly two-year low as imports tumble
Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.