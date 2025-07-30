Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from August 1

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on goods imported from India starting August 1, along with an unspecified penalty for buying Russian weapons and oil, potentially straining relations with the world’s most populous democracy.
The US decision singles out India more severely than other major trading partners, and threatens to unravel months of talks between the two countries, undermining a key strategic partner of Washington’s and a counterbalance to China.
“While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
“They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”
The White House has previously warned India about its high average applied tariffs — nearly 39% on agricultural products — with rates climbing to 45% on vegetable oils and about 50% on apples and maize.
Russia continued to be the top oil supplier to India during the first six months of 2025, making up 35% of overall supplies.
The US has a $45.7bn trade deficit with India.
The news pushed the Indian rupee down 0.4% to near 87.80 against the US dollar in the nondeliverable forwards market, from its close at 87.42 during market hours. Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,692 points, down 0.6%.
Challenging
“Higher tariffs for India compared to countries it competes with, for exports to the US, are going to be challenging,” said Ranen Banerjee, a partner of economic advisory services at PwC India.
The Indian government said in a statement on Wednesday it had taken note of the US tariff decision, adding that New Delhi was studying its implications.
US and Indian negotiators had held multiple rounds of discussions to resolve contentious issues, particularly over market access into India for US agricultural and dairy products.
Despite progress in some areas, Indian officials resisted opening the domestic market to imports of wheat, maize, rice and genetically modified soybeans, citing risks to the livelihood of millions of Indian farmers.
The US had flagged concerns over India’s increasing and burdensome import-quality requirements, among its many barriers to trade, in a report released in March.
The new tariffs are expected to impact India’s goods exports to the US, estimated at about $87bn in 2024, including labour-intensive products such as clothing, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, and petrochemicals.
India now joins a growing list of countries facing higher tariffs under Trump’s “liberation day” trade policy, aimed at reshaping US trade relations by demanding greater reciprocity.
The setback comes despite earlier commitments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump to conclude the first phase of a trade deal by autumn 2025 and expand bilateral trade to $500bn by 2030, from $191bn in 2024.
Indian officials have previously indicated that they view the US as a key strategic partner, particularly in counterbalancing China. But they have emphasised the need to preserve policy space on agriculture, data governance, and state subsidies.
It was not immediately clear whether the announcement was a negotiating tactic. While Trump railed against Japan in a June 30 Truth Social post and said there would likely be no deal with the North Asian nation, a deal was agreed on July 22.
An Indian government official said New Delhi continued to remain engaged with the US to seal an agreement.
Economists, too, remained hopeful.
“While the negotiations seems to have broken down, we don’t think the trade deal haggling between the two nations is over yet,” Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global.
