World / Americas

Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports

However, the levy excludes copper scrap and many input materials

30 July 2025 - 20:54
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation ordering 50% tariffs on certain copper imports, citing national security, the White House said.

The proclamation imposes a 50% levy on semi-finished copper products and copper-intensive derivative products from August 1, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

The tariffs exclude copper scrap and copper input materials such as copper ores, concentrates, mattes, cathodes, and anodes, according to the  statement.

The measure came after a US investigation under section 232, which Trump ordered in February.

Along with tariffs, the order calls for steps to support the domestic copper industry, including that 25% of high-quality scrap produced in the US also be sold within the country.

Copper prices dropped to the lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as inventories climbed and investors worried about US tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8% at $9,715.50 per tonne at 8pm GMT, its weakest since July 18.

Reuters

SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline

A reset of relations with Washington before August 1 is inevitable, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
National
1 day ago

Trump says US and India still negotiating despite 25% tariff announcement

India studying implications of President Trump’s announcements but ‘committed’ to reaching fair trade deal
World
7 hours ago

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

Failure of world’s two biggest economies to reach a deal holds grave consequences for global economy
World
1 day ago

Citrus growers plead with Ramaphosa as US tariff D-Day nears

The association fears hundreds of thousands of cartons of this season's fresh produce will go to waste, bringing the industry to its knees
Economy
2 days ago

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA
World / Americas
2.
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has ...
World / Europe
3.
Tsunami warning sounded after powerful quake in ...
World
4.
Ghana axes $1.2bn local bauxite deal in favour of ...
World / Americas
5.
Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Coovadia urges Trump’s attendance at G20 summit

Economy

SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline

National

US economy grows at surprise 3% rate

World / Americas

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

World / Europe

IMF maintains SA outlook amid ‘marginally’ higher global optimism

Economy

Harley-Davidson soars on $5bn loan portfolio sale

Companies / Industrials

IMF warns loss of central bank independence could trigger instability

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.