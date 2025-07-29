World / Americas

US goods trade deficit narrows to nearly two-year low as imports tumble

Trump administration announces a number of trade deals economists said could help to ease uncertainty

29 July 2025 - 17:22
by Lucia Mutikani
Newly manufactured cars of carmaker Subaru awaiting export are parked at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The US trade deficit in goods narrowed to the lowest level in nearly two years in June as imports fell sharply, cementing economists’ expectations that trade likely accounted for much of an anticipated rebound in economic growth in the second quarter.

While the unexpected contraction reported by the commerce department on Tuesday could prompt economists to upgrade their GDP estimates for last quarter, the steep decline in imports flagged slowing domestic demand.

Imports surged in the first quarter as businesses rushed to beat higher prices from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on foreign merchandise, contributing to the first decline in GDP in three years. The Trump administration has announced a number of trade deals economists said could help to ease uncertainty.

“This lends upside risk for our (GDP) forecast,” said Matthew Martin, a senior US economist at Oxford Economics. “As trade policy uncertainty eases, imports and exports may begin to find their troughs in the second half of the year and become less volatile.”

Slumped

The goods trade gap narrowed 10.8% to $86.0bn last month, the lowest level since September 2023, the commerce department’s Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would rise to $98.20bn.

Imports of goods decreased $11.5bn, or 4.2%, to $264.2bn, the lowest level since March 2024. The decline was led by a 12.4% plunge in consumer goods imports.

Industrial supplies imports, which include crude oil and non-monetary gold, slumped 5.5%. Imports of foods, feeds and beverages fell 1.1%, while those of motor vehicles decreased 2.0%. But capital goods imports rose 0.6%.

Goods exports slipped $1.1bn, or 0.6%, to $178.2bn. They were held back by an 8.1% drop in exports of industrial supplies. But exports of capital goods shot up 4.7%, while shipments of foods, feeds and beverages increased 4.0%. Shipments of consumer goods advanced 1.5%.

Forecasts

The government is scheduled to publish its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Wednesday. A Reuters survey of economists forecasts that GDP rebounded at a 2.4% rate in the April-June period after contracting at 0.5% in the first three months of this year.

Though a reversal is expected in the trade deficit after it sliced off a record 4.61 percentage points from GDP in the first quarter, some of the boost to growth was likely partially offset by businesses drawing down on some of the imports, which had landed in warehouses as inventory.

The Census Bureau report also showed wholesale inventories increased 0.2% in June after declining by 0.3% in May.

Stocks at retailers rose 0.3%, matching May's gain. They were driven by a 0.9% increase in motor vehicle stocks. Excluding motor vehicles, retail inventories were unchanged. This component goes into the GDP calculation. 

Reuters

Federal judge upholds injunction blocking Trump’s birthright citizenship order

White House says it will be 'vindicated on appeal' after judge again rules against US president’s executive order
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump goes to Scotland for golf and talks with Keir Starmer

Trump plans to visit his golf resort in Turnberry on Scotland’s east coast before heading to his sprawling golf property near Aberdeen in the west
World
4 days ago

Trump visits Fed building in Washington, says he will not fire Powell

President repeats call for the central bank to lower interest rates
World
4 days ago

Elon Musk’s Starlink hit by global network outage

Company says it is ‘actively implementing a solution’
World
4 days ago

Trump tariffs wreak havoc in Brazil’s citrus belt

Americans could be left thirsty too as half of the orange juice they drink comes from Brazil
World
4 days ago
