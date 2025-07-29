Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might send someone else to represent the US at the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in SA in November.
“I think maybe I’ll send somebody else because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Trump has repeatedly criticised SA during his second term in office, promoting claims that white farmers are being targeted, which SA has denied.
Washington has also been critical of SA’s BEE legislation and a land expropriation law signed in January. SA has insisted the latter law will be not be used to arbitrarily confiscate white-owned land.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent did not attend the meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Durban in July and secretary of state Marco Rubio skipped a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg earlier this year. With Staff Writer
