World / Americas

Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA

US president says he may send a representative instead, adding he’s ‘had a lot of problems with SA’

29 July 2025 - 22:51
by Ryan Patrick Jones
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might send someone else to represent the US at the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit in SA in November.

“I think maybe I’ll send somebody else because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump has repeatedly criticised SA during his second term in office, promoting claims that white farmers are being targeted, which SA has denied.

Washington has also been critical of SA’s BEE legislation and a land expropriation law signed in January. SA has insisted the latter law will be not be used to arbitrarily confiscate white-owned land.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent did not attend the meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Durban in July and secretary of state Marco Rubio skipped a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg earlier this year. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline

A reset of relations with Washington before August 1 is inevitable, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
National
8 hours ago

SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes stiff tariffs, says Mantashe

SA is by far the world’s leading producer of platinum group metals
National
14 hours ago

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

Failure of world’s two biggest economies to reach a deal holds grave consequences for global economy
World
7 hours ago

IMF maintains SA outlook amid ‘marginally’ higher global optimism

Financial institution hails general resilience but warns that US tariffs could end up being higher than expected
Economy
13 hours ago

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
World
2 days ago

Citrus growers plead with Ramaphosa as US tariff D-Day nears

The association fears hundreds of thousands of cartons of this season's fresh produce will go to waste, bringing the industry to its knees
Economy
1 day ago
