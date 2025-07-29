A police officer stands next to the glass window with a bullet hole near the scene of a deadly mass shooting in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Update: July 29 2025
Blackstone names executive killed in New York shooting
Former Goldman Sachs high-flyer and Yale graduate Wesley LePatner among victims of gunman Shane Tamura
New York — Bankers and traders returned to work on a sombre Tuesday morning in Manhattan, New York, a day after a shooting that killed several people, including a senior Blackstone executive.
The investment firm’s offices, however, remained closed on Tuesday after it said Wesley LePatner, a senior Blackstone executive, was among those killed by a man who walked into the lobby of a Park Avenue office building where the company’s New York headquarters are located and opened fire on Monday.
“We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue. Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” the company said in a statement.
The shooting happened just as employees were getting ready to leave for the day. A gunman, whom police identified as Shane Tamura, 27, walked into the office building that also houses the NFL headquarters, accounting firm KPMG, and real estate company Rudin Management, and opened fire, killing several people, including LePatner and a New York police officer. He then went to the building’s 33rd floor, where he killed himself, according to police.
Among the four victims slain was police officer Didarul Islam, who had immigrated to the US from Bangladesh.
Mayor Eric Adams described the officer, who had been on the force for about three-and-a-half years, as a “true blue” hero. Details of the two men killed were unavailable, while a third man was gravely wounded by the gunfire and was “fighting for his life” in a nearby hospital.
KPMG’s offices will also be closed on Tuesday, the company told Reuters.
Most financial firms’ offices throughout New York have security desks, with many restricting usage of elevators to those with security passes, but lobby access is less restricted. That may change in the aftermath of this incident.
Rudin Management, which owns the building, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson said the company has “robust security protocols” throughout its buildings, and the firm is “constantly assessing their effectiveness to ensure they reflect best practices, especially based on recent events”.
Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and president Jon Gray wrote a note to staff on Monday calling the day the “worst day in the firm’s 40 year history”, according to sources who saw the memo.
Blackstone planned a Zoom call for later on Tuesday, sources said.
LePatner was a senior MD at the firm, global head of core+ real estate, and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, the firm said. She joined Blackstone in 2014 from Goldman Sachs, according to the company’s website. She graduated with highest honours from Yale and was married in 2006, according to a wedding announcement in the New York Times.
Blackstone colleagues said they were shaken by the death of their colleague, who was called “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond”, in the statement.
Update: July 29 2025
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
