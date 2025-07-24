Trump visits Fed building in Washington, says he will not fire Powell

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building, which is currently undergoing renovations, in Washington, DC, the US, July 24 2025. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, though he told reporters after a visit to the US central bank’s headquarters that he still wanted lower interest rates.
The rare presidential visit to the Fed happened less than a week before the central bank’s 19 policymakers gather for a two-day rate-setting meeting, where they are widely expected to leave the US central bank’s benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range.
The president has repeatedly demanded that Fed Chair Jerome Powell slash US interest rates and has frequently raised the possibility of firing him, though Trump said on Thursday he would not make that move.
“To do so is a big move and I just don’t think it’s necessary,” Trump, who called the Fed chief a “numbskull” earlier this week, told reporters after visiting the site of a $2.5bn renovation of two buildings at the Fed’s headquarters in Washington.
The White House has criticised the renovation as overly costly and ostentatious, escalating tensions between the administration and the independent overseer of the nation's monetary policy.
The president made clear that a reduction in borrowing costs was still his main priority.
“I’d love him to lower interest rates,” Trump said as Powell stood by, his face expressionless.
Powell typically spends the Thursday afternoon before a rate-setting meeting doing back-to-back calls with Fed bank presidents as part of his preparations for the session.
The two men, wearing construction helmets, walked side by side through the site. The encounter became heated as Trump told reporters the project was now estimated to cost $3.1bn.
“I am not aware of that,” Powell said, shaking his head. Trump handed him a piece of paper, which Powell examined.
“You just added in a third building,” the Fed chief said, saying the Martin Building had been completed five years ago.
Elevated by Trump to the top Fed job in 2018 and then reappointed by former president Joe Biden four years later, Powell last met with Trump in March when the Republican president summoned him to the White House to press him to lower rates.
The visit took place as Trump battles to deflect attention from a political crisis over his administration’s refusal to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reversing a campaign promise. Epstein died in 2019.
White House officials have ramped up Trump’s pressure campaign on Powell in recent weeks, accusing the Fed of mismanaging the $2.5bn renovation of two historic buildings in Washington and suggesting poor oversight and potential fraud.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: GRAEME JENNIGS/REUTERS
White House budget director Russell Vought has pegged the cost overrun at "$700m and counting,” and treasury secretary Scott Bessent called for an extensive review of the Fed’s non-monetary policy operations, citing operating losses at the central bank as a reason to question its spending on the renovation.
Those losses stem from the mechanics of managing the Fed’s policy rate to fight inflation, which include paying banks to park cash at the central bank. The Fed reported a comprehensive net loss of $114.6bn in 2023 and $77.5bn in 2024, a reversal from years of big profits it turned over to the Treasury when interest rates — and inflation — were low.
The Fed, in letters to Vought and legislators backed up by documents posted on its website, says the project — the first full rehab of its two buildings in Washington since they were built nearly a century ago — ran into unexpected challenges including toxic materials abatement and higher-than-estimated materials and labour costs.
Speaking outside the construction site, Trump said there was “no tension” at his meeting with Powell and that they had a productive conversation about rates. He added that while the Fed's construction project was complex and its costs were “out of control,” he wanted it to be completed.
Fed independence
Ahead of Trump’s visit, Fed staff escorted a small group of reporters around the construction sites. They wove around cement mixers and construction machines, and spoke over the sound of drills, banging, and saws.
Fed staff pointed out security features, including blast-resistant windows, that they said were a significant driver of costs in addition to tariffs and escalations in material and labour costs.
The renovation project started in mid-2022 and is on track to be completed by 2027, with the move-in planned for March 2028. A visit to the roof of the Eccles Building — a point of particular scrutiny by White House critics that the renovations were ostentatious — revealed an impressive view of the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, a pool report said.
Staff explained that rooftop seating, though inexpensive, had been removed because of the appearance of it being an amenity and was one of only two deviations from the original plan. The other was the scrapping of a couple of planned fountains.
Senate banking committee chair Tim Scott, a Republican who sent Powell a letter on Wednesday asking a series of questions about the cost and other details of the renovation as well as Powell’s own statements about it, accompanied Trump on his visit.
Market reaction to Trump’s visit was subdued. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds ticked higher after data showed new jobless claims dropped in the most recent week, signalling a stable labour market not in need of support from a Fed rate cut. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed.
Trump’s criticism of Powell and flirtation with firing him have previously upset financial markets and threatened a key underpinning of the global financial system — that central banks are independent and free from political meddling.
His visit contrasts with a handful of other documented presidential visits to the Fed. Then-president Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited the central bank in 1937 to dedicate the newly built headquarters that is one of the two Fed buildings now being renovated. Most recently, former president George W Bush went to the Fed in 2006 to attend the swearing-in of Ben Bernanke as Fed chief.
