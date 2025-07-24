World / Americas

Elon Musk’s Starlink hit by global network outage

Company says it is ‘actively implementing a solution’

24 July 2025 - 22:55
by Juby Babu
Picture: SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES
 Mexico City/Washington — Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet company Starlink said on Thursday it was experiencing a network outage.

“Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution,” it said in a post on X.

The service will be restored soon, Musk said on X. “SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Downdetector showed that the service was down for thousands of users.

The service appeared to have experienced a “total outage” beginning around 3.13pm, according to Doug Madory, an expert at the internet analysis firm Kentik.

Madory confirmed the outage was global, adding, “Starlink is not carrying any traffic right now”.

He said such a sweeping interruption in service was unusual. “They haven’t had one like this in a long time.”

There were 25,767 incidents of people reporting issues with the service as of 4.18pm. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Reuters 

