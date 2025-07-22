World / Americas

Trump again pulls US out of ‘out-of-step, woke’ Unesco

Israel welcomes America’s decision to leave UN agency over its decision to admit Palestine as a member state

22 July 2025 - 18:30
by John Irish and Ingrid Melander
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Paris/Washington — President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the UN culture and education agency Unesco on Tuesday, repeating a move he had already ordered during his first term, which had been reversed under Joe Biden.

The withdrawal from the Paris-based agency, founded after World War 2 to promote peace through international co-operation in education, science and culture, will take effect on December 31 2026.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the US from Unesco — which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

The state department said remaining in Unesco was not in the national interest, accusing it of having “a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy”.

Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay said she deeply regretted Trump’s decision, but that it was “expected, and Unesco has prepared for it”.

The agency had diversified its sources of funding, receiving only about 8% of its budget from Washington, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “Unwavering support for Unesco, universal protector of science, the ocean, education, culture and world heritage.

“The withdrawal of the US will not weaken our commitment to those who are fighting this battle.”

Unesco was one of several international bodies Trump withdrew from during his first term, along with the World Health Organisation, the Paris Agreement global climate change accord and the UN Human Rights Council. During his second term, he has largely reinstated those steps.

Unesco officials said the US withdrawal would have some limited effect on a programme the US was financing.

Israel welcomed the US decision to quit Unesco.

The US state department said one of the reasons for the withdrawal was Unesco’s decision to admit Palestine as a member state, which was “contrary to US policy and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organisation.”

Unesco officials said all relevant agency statements had been agreed with both Israel and the Palestinians over the past eight years.

These claims also contradict the reality of Unesco’s efforts, particularly in the field of Holocaust education and the fight against anti-Semitism.

“The reasons put forward by the US to withdraw from the organisation are the same as seven years ago, even though the situation has changed profoundly, political tensions have receded, and Unesco today constitutes a rare forum for consensus on concrete and action-orientated multilateralism,” Azoulay said.

“These claims also contradict the reality of Unesco’s efforts, particularly in the field of Holocaust education and the fight against anti-Semitism.”

Diplomats said it was felt at Unesco that the withdrawal was inevitable for political reasons, given that Biden had brought the US back and had promised to repay arrears from the first time Trump pulled out.

Unesco, whose full name is the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, is best known for designating world heritage sites, including the Grand Canyon in the US and the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria.

The US initially joined Unesco at its founding in 1945 but withdrew for the first time in 1984 in protest against alleged financial mismanagement and perceived anti-US bias, returning in 2003 under President George W Bush, who said the agency had undertaken needed reforms.

Reuters

