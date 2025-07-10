Pentagon strikes deal with US rare earths miner MP Materials

MP Materials' open-pit mine in Mountain Pass, California, the US, January 30 2020. Picture: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS
Bengaluru — MP Materials unveiled a multimillion-dollar deal with the US government on Thursday to boost output of rare earth magnets and help loosen China’s grip on the materials used to build weapons, electric vehicles and many electronics.
Under the deal, which sent MP’s shares up nearly 50%, the US defence department will become the largest shareholder in Las Vegas-based MP, making it Washington’s most high-profile investment to date in the critical minerals sector.
Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion. China halted exports in March as part of a trade spat with US President Donald Trump that showed some signs of easing late last month, even as the broader tensions underscored the need for greater US output.
MP operates the only US rare earths mine and is working to boost domestic processing and magnet production.
The department will guarantee a floor price of $110/kg for the two most-popular rare earths, a price nearly twice the current Chinese market level, which has languished at low levels and has long deterred investment.
MP received an average of $52/kg for those same rare earths in the second quarter.
MP will also build a new factory for rare earth magnets, lifting the company’s output to 10,000 tonnes a year, with the new factory launching in 2028.
“This is a game-changer for the ex-China industry and a much-needed surge in magnet production capacity,” said Ryan Castilloux, MD of consultancy Adamas Intelligence.
The price floor had been long sought by US critical minerals companies, which have complained about China’s alleged market manipulation. Past owners of MP’s California mine, for example, went bankrupt in part due to Chinese competition.
In a Thursday regulatory filing, MP said that the department was funding the investment in part through Cold War-era legislation known as the Defense Production Act, and that it could not guarantee the US Congress would continue to fund the agreement in perpetuity.
MP is investing $600m of its own funds into the expansion projects.
Chinese dominance
Companies have been scrambling to source rare earths after China imposed restrictions, leading to a 75% drop in rare earth magnet exports from the country last month and causing some vehicle companies to suspend production.
Trump in March invoked emergency powers to boost domestic production of critical minerals as part of a broad effort to offset China’s near-total control of the sector.
China’s iron grip on the sector extended to MP. Shenghe Resources is one of MP’s biggest shareholders, with a stake of about 8%, and with MP having sent most of its ore to China for processing. But the defence department will vault above Shenghe to take a 15% stake through buying $400m worth of preferred stock plus receiving warrants. The transaction is expected to close on Friday.
MP said in April it would stop sending rare earths to China for processing.
“We’re getting an important national security need met, but we’re maintaining our free-market public company approach,” MP CEO James Litinsky said on a Thursday investor call.
The company’s shares were trading at $43.95, their highest since April 2022. The stock had already nearly doubled this year by Wednesday’s close.
MP Materials said it would construct a second magnet manufacturing facility in the US to complement one under development in Texas.
The company is calling the second its “10X Facility” at a still-to-be-decided location. The department is guaranteeing all of the second facility’s offtake will be bought by defence and commercial customers for the next 10 years.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are backing a $1bn loan to build the 10X facility, MP said.
MP Materials expects to add additional heavy rare earth separation capabilities at its California-based Mountain Pass facility for which it will receive a $150m loan from the defence department.





