Kremlin says Brics not working to undermine other countries

Trump threatens 10% extra tariff on countries aligning themselves with ‘anti-American policies’

07 July 2025 - 16:33
by Agency Staff
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that the Brics group of states had never been working to undermine other countries after US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on those aligning themselves with its “anti-American policies”.

Trump made the comments as Brics leaders started a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of Trump’s remarks. 

“We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump, but it is very important to note here that the uniqueness of a group like Brics is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common world view on how to co-operate based on their own interests,” said Peskov.

“And this co-operation within Brics has never been and will never be directed against any third countries.”

Reuters

