Brics leaders to mull AI curbs at Rio summit

China President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil's then president Michel Temer and Russia President Vladimir Putin pose for a group picture at the Brics summit meeting in Johannesburg on July 26 2018. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Rio de Janeiro — Leaders of the Brics group of developing nations will call for protections against unauthorised use of AI to avoid excessive data collection and allow mechanisms for fair payment, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
The diplomatic bloc is dedicating part of its discussions on Sunday to AI during a two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro. Big tech firms largely based in wealthy nations have resisted calls to pay copyright fees for material used to train AI models.
The Brics bloc also wants reform of traditional Western institutions while presenting the bloc as a defender of multilateralism in an increasingly fractured world.
With forums such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive “America First” approach of US President Donald Trump, expansion of the Brics has opened new space for diplomatic co-ordination.
“In the face of the resurgence of protectionism, it is up to emerging nations to defend the multilateral trade regime and reform the international financial architecture,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told a Brics business forum on Saturday.
Brics nations now represent more than half the world’s population and 40% of its economic output, Lula said.
The group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added SA and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as full members. This is the first leaders’ summit to include Indonesia.
“The vacuum left by others ends up being filled almost instantly by the Brics,” said a Brazilian diplomat who asked not to be named. Though the G7 still concentrates vast power, the source added, “it doesn’t have the predominance it once did”.
However, there are questions about the shared goals of an increasingly heterogeneous Brics group, which has grown to include regional rivals along with major emerging economies.
Stealing some thunder from this year’s summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to send his prime minister in his place. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending online due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.
Still, many heads of state will gather for discussions at Rio's Museum of Modern Art on Sunday and Monday, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.
More than 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in Brics, either as full members or partners.
Brazil, which also hosts the UN climate summit in November, has seized on both gatherings to highlight how seriously developing nations are tackling climate change, while Trump has slammed the brakes on US climate initiatives.
Both China and the UAE signalled in meetings with Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad in Rio that they plan to invest in a proposed Tropical Forests Forever Facility, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions about funding conservation of endangered forests around the world.
Expansion of the Brics has added diplomatic weight to the gathering, which aspires to speak for developing nations across the Global South, strengthening calls for reforming global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the IMF.
The growth of the bloc has also increased the challenges to reaching consensus on contentious geopolitical issues.
Ahead of the summit, negotiators struggled to find shared language for a joint statement about the bombardment of Gaza, the Israel-Iran conflict and a proposed reform of the Security Council, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to speak openly.
To overcome differences among African nations regarding the continent’s proposed representative to a reformed Security Council, the group agreed to endorse seats for Brazil and India while leaving open which country should represent Africa’s interests, a person familiar with the talks said.
The Brics will also continue their thinly veiled criticism of Trump’s US tariff policy. At an April ministerial meeting, the bloc expressed concern about “unjustified unilateral protectionist measures, including the indiscriminate increase of reciprocal tariffs”.
Brics leaders to mull AI curbs at Rio summit
Xi Jinping sends prime minister in his place while Vladimir Putin is attending online due to an ICC arrest warrant
Rio de Janeiro — Leaders of the Brics group of developing nations will call for protections against unauthorised use of AI to avoid excessive data collection and allow mechanisms for fair payment, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
The diplomatic bloc is dedicating part of its discussions on Sunday to AI during a two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro. Big tech firms largely based in wealthy nations have resisted calls to pay copyright fees for material used to train AI models.
The Brics bloc also wants reform of traditional Western institutions while presenting the bloc as a defender of multilateralism in an increasingly fractured world.
With forums such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive “America First” approach of US President Donald Trump, expansion of the Brics has opened new space for diplomatic co-ordination.
“In the face of the resurgence of protectionism, it is up to emerging nations to defend the multilateral trade regime and reform the international financial architecture,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told a Brics business forum on Saturday.
Brics nations now represent more than half the world’s population and 40% of its economic output, Lula said.
The group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added SA and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as full members. This is the first leaders’ summit to include Indonesia.
“The vacuum left by others ends up being filled almost instantly by the Brics,” said a Brazilian diplomat who asked not to be named. Though the G7 still concentrates vast power, the source added, “it doesn’t have the predominance it once did”.
However, there are questions about the shared goals of an increasingly heterogeneous Brics group, which has grown to include regional rivals along with major emerging economies.
Stealing some thunder from this year’s summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to send his prime minister in his place. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending online due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.
Still, many heads of state will gather for discussions at Rio's Museum of Modern Art on Sunday and Monday, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.
More than 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in Brics, either as full members or partners.
Brazil, which also hosts the UN climate summit in November, has seized on both gatherings to highlight how seriously developing nations are tackling climate change, while Trump has slammed the brakes on US climate initiatives.
Both China and the UAE signalled in meetings with Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad in Rio that they plan to invest in a proposed Tropical Forests Forever Facility, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions about funding conservation of endangered forests around the world.
Expansion of the Brics has added diplomatic weight to the gathering, which aspires to speak for developing nations across the Global South, strengthening calls for reforming global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the IMF.
The growth of the bloc has also increased the challenges to reaching consensus on contentious geopolitical issues.
Ahead of the summit, negotiators struggled to find shared language for a joint statement about the bombardment of Gaza, the Israel-Iran conflict and a proposed reform of the Security Council, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to speak openly.
To overcome differences among African nations regarding the continent’s proposed representative to a reformed Security Council, the group agreed to endorse seats for Brazil and India while leaving open which country should represent Africa’s interests, a person familiar with the talks said.
The Brics will also continue their thinly veiled criticism of Trump’s US tariff policy. At an April ministerial meeting, the bloc expressed concern about “unjustified unilateral protectionist measures, including the indiscriminate increase of reciprocal tariffs”.
Reuters
Putin will not attend Brazil Brics summit in person due to ICC warrant
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: US travel bans gift Africa to China
US lifts chip software, ethane curbs as China trade war eases
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.