US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
Bengaluru — The first African leaders’ summit of US President Donald Trump’s second term will be held next week in Washington, with heads of state from Guinea-Bissau, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal and Liberia, Semafor reported on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place from July 9-11 and will be attended by Trump, according to Semafor, and is likely to focus on US economic opportunities in West Africa’s critical minerals sector as well as regional security.
The surprise meeting comes ahead of plans for a wider US-Africa summit in September in New York, Semafor reported.
Trump to host first African leaders’ summit of his second term
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Reuters
