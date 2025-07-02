World / Americas

Trump to host first African leaders’ summit of his second term

02 July 2025 - 21:09
by Chandni Shah
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER

Bengaluru — The first African leaders’ summit of US President Donald Trump’s second term will be held next week in Washington, with heads of state from Guinea-Bissau, Gabon, Mauritania, Senegal and Liberia, Semafor reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from July 9-11 and will be attended by Trump, according to Semafor, and is likely to focus on US economic opportunities in West Africa’s critical minerals sector as well as regional security.

The surprise meeting comes ahead of plans for a wider US-Africa summit in September in New York, Semafor reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Reuters

Made in the USA just too expensive for their customers

American manufacturers forced to choose between higher tariffs or higher US production costs
Companies
8 hours ago

SA may need to revise US trade plan

Revised proposal must align with the Trump administration’s new template for Sub-Saharan countries
National
1 day ago

Macron says tariffs imposed by powerful countries a form of ‘blackmail’

Comments at development financing conference in Seville, Spain, came with the EU negotiating a trade deal with the US
World
2 days ago

Trump tells Fox he’s found a group of wealthy buyers for TikTok

US president says short-video app deal he is developing may need China’s approval to move forward
Companies
2 days ago

Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s

Trump’s trade policies and attacks on Powell, as well as ‘big, beautiful’ spending bill, put pressure on greenback
Markets
2 days ago

JING CHIEN AND LAWRENCE EDWARDS: SA exports at risk as US tariff hiatus nears end

Crisis provides opportunity to re-evaluate policies and assess whether they are consistent with driving growth and integration in the global market
Opinion
18 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chinese DRC gold miner says M23 rebels are ...
World / Africa
2.
Musk reignites war of words with Trump in attack ...
World / Americas
3.
Belgian diplomat faces charges for 1961 Patrice ...
World / Africa
4.
Senate passes Trump’s sweeping tax cut and ...
World / Americas
5.
Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.