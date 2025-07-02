World / Americas

Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for two-month Gaza ceasefire

Israel has said the war against Hamas can only end if the militant group is disarmed and dismantled, but Hamas refuses to lay down arms

02 July 2025 - 12:08
by Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick
US President Donald Trump (left) is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday next week. File picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS.
US President Donald Trump (left) is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday next week. File picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS.

US President Donald Trump urged Iran-backed Hamas militants on Tuesday to agree to what he called a “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, which would be delivered by mediating officials from Qatar and Egypt.

In a social media post, Trump said his representatives had a “long and productive” meeting with Israeli officials about Gaza.

He did not identify his representatives but US special envoy Steve Witkoff, secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice-president JD Vance were due to meet Ron Dermer, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said Israel had agreed to the conditions to finalise a 60-day ceasefire, “during which time we will work with all parties to end the war”. He said representatives for Qatar and Egypt would deliver “the final proposal” to Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, Hamas takes this deal, because it will not get better, it will only get worse. Thank you for your attention to the matter,” he said.

Trump told reporters earlier in the day that he was hopeful a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement could be achieved next week between Israel and Hamas. He is set to meet Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Hamas has said it is willing to free the remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel has said it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The two sides have shown little sign of a readiness to budge from their entrenched positions. The US has proposed a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the remains of other Palestinians.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said earlier this week that Israel had agreed to the deal, and put the onus on Hamas.

Trump and his aides appear to be seeking to use any momentum from US and Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear sites, and a ceasefire that took hold last week in that conflict, to secure a lasting truce in the war in Gaza.

Trump told reporters during a visit to Florida that he would be “very firm” with Netanyahu on the need for a speedy Gaza ceasefire while noting the Israeli leader also wanted one.

“We hope it’s going to happen. We’re looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” he told reporters.

“We want to get the hostages out.”

Gaza’s health ministry said Israel’s post-October 7 military assault has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians. The assault has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

Israel has denied the accusations.

Reuters

