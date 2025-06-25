World / Americas

Putin will not attend Brazil Brics summit in person due to ICC warrant

Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in Brazil

25 June 2025 - 17:51
by Vladimir Soldatkin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin's St George Hall in Moscow, Russia, June 23 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin's St George Hall in Moscow, Russia, June 23 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to next week’s Brics summit in Brazil because of an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies allegations of war crimes and the Kremlin, which did not sign the ICC’s founding treaty, has dismissed the warrant as null and void.

But it means that Putin needs to weigh the risk he might be arrested if he travels to another country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty.

In 2023 he decided against travelling to SA for a Brics summit. But last year he was given a red-carpet welcome in Mongolia, even though it is an ICC member state.

Kremlin spokesperson Yuri Ushakov said Putin would take part via video link in the July 6-7 Brics summit in Brazil.

“This is due to certain difficulties, in the context of the ICC requirement. In that context, the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting,” Ushakov said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the summit to represent Russia. According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip the summit.

Reuters 

Treasury raises billions in low-interest loans from international institutions

Low-interest terms are much better than market rates
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA should take steps to avoid the walk of shame

Hopefully the presidency is taking careful notes on G7 meeting in Canada so as to avoid a repeat come November
Opinion
1 week ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: India-Pakistan clash a great revealer for Brics armaments

The worst outbreak of hostilities in 20 years, both parties put advanced military hardware to the test
Opinion
1 day ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: US is losing its power to punish countries that dare to deviate

It may not happen in our lifetime, but it is clear Trump will not stop US decline
Opinion
4 weeks ago

China-Celac forum challenges US dominance in Latin America

Chinese to host summit with key South American trade partners amid ongoing tariff talks with the US
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar in ...
World / Middle East
2.
Donald Trump confirms Israel-Iran ceasefire is in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Trump rebukes Israel over ceasefire violations
World
4.
Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure ...
World
5.
UK decision to halt recruitment of overseas care ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Treasury raises billions in low-interest loans from international institutions

National

PIC enters partnership with UK development finance institution

National

CAS COOVADIA: South Africa can lead AfCFTA charge

Opinion

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: India-Pakistan clash a great revealer for Brics armaments

Opinion

Vital SA-US trade talks set to continue this month

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.