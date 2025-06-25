Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin's St George Hall in Moscow, Russia, June 23 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/REUTERS
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to next week’s Brics summit in Brazil because of an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Russia denies allegations of war crimes and the Kremlin, which did not sign the ICC’s founding treaty, has dismissed the warrant as null and void.
But it means that Putin needs to weigh the risk he might be arrested if he travels to another country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty.
In 2023 he decided against travelling to SA for a Brics summit. But last year he was given a red-carpet welcome in Mongolia, even though it is an ICC member state.
Kremlin spokesperson Yuri Ushakov said Putin would take part via video link in the July 6-7 Brics summit in Brazil.
“This is due to certain difficulties, in the context of the ICC requirement. In that context, the Brazilian government could not take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting,” Ushakov said.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to the summit to represent Russia. According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip the summit.
Putin will not attend Brazil Brics summit in person due to ICC warrant
Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in Brazil
