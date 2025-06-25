World / Americas

Mamdani wins New York Democratic mayoral race as Cuomo concedes

Uganda-born Zohran Mamdani promises to reject Republican President Donald Trump's policies

25 June 2025 - 19:51
by Maria Tsvetkova and Joseph Ax
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Zohran Mamdani speaks at a rally in New York, the US, June 25 2025. Picture: DAVID DELGADO/ REUTERS
Zohran Mamdani speaks at a rally in New York, the US, June 25 2025. Picture: DAVID DELGADO/ REUTERS

New York — Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state legislator and self-described democratic socialist, has won New York’s Democratic mayoral primary in a surprising upset over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

In brief remarks to supporters, Cuomo, 67, who had been seeking a political comeback four years after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, said he had called Mamdani to congratulate him.

Mamdani, who entered the campaign as a virtual unknown, was ahead of Cuomo 43.5% to 36.4% with nearly 95% of ballot scanners reporting, according to the city’s elections board.

Nine other Democratic candidates trailed far behind. Mamdani declared victory addressing his supporters.

“Today... with the vision of the city that every New Yorker can afford, we have won,” he said in a speech broadcasted by ABC7 New York TV channel.

He promised to reject President Donald Trump's policies and “to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party”.

The outcome will not be final until next week, due to New York’s ranked-choice system that allows citizens to pick up to five candidates in order of preference. The third-place finisher on Tuesday, City Comptroller Brad Lander, had encouraged his supporters to list Mamdani second.

The race was seen as an early read on the direction Democrats believe the party should take five months into Republican President Donald Trump’s tumultuous second term.

Their differences were clear: Cuomo, a moderate backed by the establishment who served a decade as governor, or Mamdani, a progressive newcomer who promised a break with the past.

November election

Mamdani is likely to be the favourite in November’s general election in a city where Democrats dominate. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, will also appear on the November ballot as an independent, but a series of corruption scandals and his perceived ties to Trump have weakened his standing.

The Republican candidate is Curtis Sliwa, a radio host best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels anticrime patrol who lost to Adams in 2021.

For some voters, Mamdani represented a chance to usher in a new era for the party.

Born in Uganda to a family of Indian descent, Mamdani, who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor, has a history of pro-Palestinian activism.

He was elected to a state assembly seat in New York’s Queens borough and has garnered the support of US senator Bernie Sanders and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two prominent progressives.

Cuomo accused Mamdani of lacking the experience required, while Mamdani attacked Cuomo over the harassment allegations.

Cuomo, who emerged as a vocal critic of Trump during his first term as president, won the endorsements of former president Bill Clinton and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Reuters 

Power role for Trump as Nippon Steel closes purchase of US Steel

Trump admin gains unusual control via national security deal, though Golden share may deter foreign investors
Companies
1 week ago

California sues over National Guard as Trump guns for governor

US president, in condemning LA riots, even suggested California governor Gavin Newsom be arrested
World
2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How the US justice department’s watchdogs were defanged by Trump

After fighting political corruption for nearly 50 years, the public integrity section has been stripped of its power
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar in ...
World / Middle East
2.
Donald Trump confirms Israel-Iran ceasefire is in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Trump rebukes Israel over ceasefire violations
World
4.
Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure ...
World
5.
UK decision to halt recruitment of overseas care ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

G20 Sherpa meetings begin without the US

National

Trump defends Iran bombing amid doubt over extent of damage

World / Americas

Powell reiterates rate cuts must wait until tariff effects clearer

World / Americas

EDITORIAL: Leashing the dogs of war in the Middle East

Opinion / Editorials

New York governor Cuomo resigns after damning sexual harassment report

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.