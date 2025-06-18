Zurich — Wealth grew disproportionately quickly last year in the US, where more than 379,000 people became new US dollar millionaires — more than 1,000 a day — a report published on Wednesday showed.
Private individuals’ net worth rose 4.6% worldwide, and by over 11% in the Americas, driven by a stable US dollar and upbeat financial markets, the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS found. The US accounted for almost 40% of global millionaires in 2024.
In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022.
Greater China — which the report defined as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan — led last year for individuals with a net worth of $100,000 to $1m accounting for 28.2%, followed by Western Europe with 25.4% and North America with 20.9%.
The majority of people worldwide were below that threshold, however, with over 80% of adults in the UBS sample having a net worth of under $100,000. Overall, about 1.6% registered a net worth of $1m or more, the report said.
Over the next five years, the Swiss bank projects average wealth per adult to grow further, led by the US, and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.
2024 saw US produce more than 1,000 new millionaires a day, UBS report says
Private individuals’ net worth rose 4.6% worldwide and by over 11% in the Americas thanks to a stable US dollar
Zurich — Wealth grew disproportionately quickly last year in the US, where more than 379,000 people became new US dollar millionaires — more than 1,000 a day — a report published on Wednesday showed.
Private individuals’ net worth rose 4.6% worldwide, and by over 11% in the Americas, driven by a stable US dollar and upbeat financial markets, the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS found. The US accounted for almost 40% of global millionaires in 2024.
In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022.
Greater China — which the report defined as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan — led last year for individuals with a net worth of $100,000 to $1m accounting for 28.2%, followed by Western Europe with 25.4% and North America with 20.9%.
The majority of people worldwide were below that threshold, however, with over 80% of adults in the UBS sample having a net worth of under $100,000. Overall, about 1.6% registered a net worth of $1m or more, the report said.
Over the next five years, the Swiss bank projects average wealth per adult to grow further, led by the US, and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.
Reuters
Luxury tax glitter not necessarily revenue gold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
What South African consumers are sacrificing to stay afloat
MARK TOBIN: Who wants to be a millionaire?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.