2024 saw US produce more than 1,000 new millionaires a day, UBS report says

Private individuals’ net worth rose 4.6% worldwide and by over 11% in the Americas thanks to a stable US dollar

18 June 2025 - 18:20
by Ariane Luthi
Picture: 123RF

Zurich — Wealth grew disproportionately quickly last year in the US, where more than 379,000 people became new US dollar millionaires — more than 1,000 a day — a report published on Wednesday showed.

Private individuals’ net worth rose 4.6% worldwide, and by over 11% in the Americas, driven by a stable US dollar and upbeat financial markets, the 2025 Global Wealth Report by UBS found. The US accounted for almost 40% of global millionaires in 2024.

In 2023, Europe, the Middle East and Africa had led a rebound in global wealth after a decline in 2022.

Greater China — which the report defined as mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan — led last year for individuals with a net worth of $100,000 to $1m accounting for 28.2%, followed by Western Europe with 25.4% and North America with 20.9%.

The majority of people worldwide were below that threshold, however, with over 80% of adults in the UBS sample having a net worth of under $100,000. Overall, about 1.6% registered a net worth of $1m or more, the report said.

Over the next five years, the Swiss bank projects average wealth per adult to grow further, led by the US, and, to a lesser extent, Greater China.

Reuters

Luxury tax glitter not necessarily revenue gold

A tax on luxury goods as an alternative to the now-scrapped VAT hike or the recently increased fuel levy, as proposed in some quarters, would be ...
2 days ago
