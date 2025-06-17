Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

Trump’s sometimes contradictory and cryptic messaging about the conflict between close US ally Israel and longtime foe Iran has deepened the uncertainty surrounding the crisis. His public comments have ranged from military threats to diplomatic overtures, not uncommon for a president known for an often erratic approach to domestic and foreign policy.

Trump had predicted earlier on Monday that Israel would not be easing its attacks on Iran. But he also said he might send Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice-President JD Vance to meet Iranian officials.

Trump had said his early departure from the Group of Seven nations summit in Canada had “nothing to do” with working on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, and that something “much bigger” was expected.

Vance said the decision on whether to take further action to end Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, which Western powers suspect is aimed at developing a nuclear bomb, “ultimately belongs to the president”.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there was no indication that the US was about to enter the conflict.

The US is deploying more fighter aircraft to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, three US officials said. The move follows other deployments that defence secretary Pete Hegseth described as defensive in nature.

Weakening influence

Khamenei’s main military and security advisers have been killed by Israeli strikes, leaving holes in his inner circle and raising the risk of strategic errors, according to five people familiar with his decision-making process.

The Israeli military said Iran’s military leadership was “on the run” and that it had killed Iran’s wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani overnight, four days after he replaced another top commander killed in the strikes.

With Iranian leaders suffering their most dangerous security breach since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country’s cybersecurity command banned officials from using communications devices and mobile phones, Fars news agency reported.

Israel launched a “huge cyberwar” against Iran’s digital infrastructure, Iranian media reported.

Ever since the Iran-backed Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023, triggering the Gaza war, Khamenei’s regional influence has been weakening as Israel has pounded Iran’s proxies — from Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq. And Syria’s autocratic president Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran’s, has been ousted.

Israel launched its air war, its largest ever on Iran, on Friday after saying it had concluded the country was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Israel, which is not a party to the treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that he will not back down until Iran’s nuclear development is disabled, while Trump says the Israeli assault could end if Iran agrees to strict curbs on enrichment.

Before Israel’s attack began, the 35-nation board of governors of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), declared Iran in breach of its nonproliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

The IAEA said on Tuesday there were indications of direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at the Natanz facility, and that there was no change to report at the Fordow and Isfahan sites.

Katz said the Iranian nuclear installation at Fordow, where an enrichment site is dug deep into a mountain, was an issue that will “of course” be addressed.

Knockout blow

Israel says it has control of Iranian air space and intends to escalate the campaign. Still, it will struggle to deal a knockout blow to deeply buried nuclear sites such as Fordow without the US joining the attack, according to analysis echoed on Tuesday by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Iran has so far fired about 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones towards Israel, with about 35 missiles penetrating the country’s defensive shield and making impact, Israeli officials say.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had hit Israel’s military intelligence directorate and foreign intelligence service Mossad’s operational centre early on Tuesday. There was no Israeli confirmation.

Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Residents of both countries have been evacuated or fled.

World oil markets are on high alert after strikes on energy sites including the world’s biggest gas field, South Pars, shared by Iran and Qatar.

June 17 2025

Reuters