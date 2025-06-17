Israel warns Khamenei as Trump calls for ‘real end’ to Iran nuclear problem

Dubai/Jerusalem — US President Donald Trump said he wanted a “real end” to the nuclear dispute with Iran and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet the Islamic Republic as the Israel-Iran air war raged for a fifth day.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said meanwhile that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could face the same fate as Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a US-led invasion and eventually hanged after a trial.

“I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and fire missiles at Israeli citizens,” Katz told top Israeli military officials. Shortly after, Iran’s state media reported an explosion was heard in Tehran.

Speaking to reporters after his departure from Canada, where he attended the Group of Seven nations summit on Monday, Trump predicted that Israel would not be easing its attacks on Iran.

“You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” he said.

Trump said he might send US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff or vice-president JD Vance to meet Iran.

Washington has said Trump is still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, even as the military confrontation unfolds.

Trump, who left the summit early due to the Middle East situation, said his departure had “nothing to do with” working on a deal between Israel and Iran after French President Emmanuel Macron said the US had initiated a ceasefire proposal.

Something “much bigger” than that was expected, he said on his Truth Social platform late on Monday.

Khamenei has seen his main military and security advisers killed by Israeli air strikes, leaving major holes in his inner circle and raising the risk of strategic errors, according to five people familiar with his decision-making process.

One of those sources, who regularly attends meetings with Khamenei, described the risk of miscalculation to Iran on issues of defence and internal stability as “extremely dangerous”.

Israel’s military said Iran’s military leadership is “on the run” and that it had killed Iran’s wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani overnight four days into his job after replacing another top commander killed in the strikes.

Khamenei, who was imprisoned before the 1979 revolution and maimed by a bomb attack before becoming leader in 1989, is profoundly committed to maintaining Iran’s Islamic system of government and is deeply mistrustful of the West.

Ever since the Tehran-backed Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023 and triggered the Gaza war, Khamenei’s regional influence has been weakening as Israel has pounded Iran’s proxies — from Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq. And Iran’s close ally, Syria’s autocratic president Bashar al-Assad, has been ousted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that he will not back down until Iran’s nuclear development is disabled.

Before Israel launched its biggest attack ever on Iran, the UN’s nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

Katz said the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow, where an enrichment site is dug into a mountain, is an issue that will “of course” be addressed.

The IAEA said on Tuesday it has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at the Natanz facility, and that there was no change to report at the Fordow and Isfahan sites.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had hit Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate and spy agency Mossad’s operational centre early on Tuesday. There was no Israeli confirmation of such attacks.

Israel launched its air war after saying it concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Its surprise attack has killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran’s military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists.

It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in the coming days.

Iran has so far fired 400 ballistics missiles and hundreds of drones towards Israel, said an Israeli military official.

Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agreed to US demands that it accept strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

Three people were killed and four injured in Iran’s central city of Kashan in an Israeli attack, Iran’s Nournews reported.

Iranian officials have reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

Israel’s military said some 24 people were killed and more than 647 were injured in Iranian attacks — with 35 missiles penetrating the defence shield and making direct hits.

World oil markets are on high alert for any strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure or elsewhere in the region that could hit global supply.

Two oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, where electronic interference has surged during conflict between Iran and Israel, but there were no injuries to crew or spillage reported. About a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption passes through the waterway.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Israel’s “uncalculated” attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, where production was temporarily suspended on Saturday after a fire erupted in a strike, is worrying “everyone” about supplies.

Iran shares the field, the world’s biggest, with Qatar. The spokesperson said production was steady.

