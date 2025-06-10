World / Americas

Scott Bessent tipped to replace Fed’s Powell

Though the White House has dismisses the report on the US treasury secretary as false

10 June 2025 - 20:57
by Jasper Ward, Ismail Shakil and Andrea Shalal
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC, the US, May 7 2025. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS
Washington — US treasury secretary Scott Bessent has emerged as a possible candidate to succeed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter — a report immediately denied by the White House.

Bessent joins a small list of Fed chair candidates that has included Kevin Warsh, a former Fed official whom Trump previously interviewed for treasury secretary, Bloomberg added.

A White House official dismissed the Bloomberg report as false.

Trump said on Friday he would name a successor to Powell very soon. Bloomberg, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter, reported that formal interviews for the job have not begun.

Bessent is leading Trump’s sweeping global trade overhaul and has a hand in pushing for changes to taxes and regulation.

Reuters

Trump urges Fed chair Powell to cut rates in private White House meeting

US president, during an in-person meeting, shares long-held view that it’s a mistake not to lower rates
World
1 week ago

Fed minutes show increasing caution in May

Minutes highlight inflation and unemployment risks, and note that a change in the dollar’s safe-haven status ‘could have long-lasting implications ...
World
1 week ago

JAMES HAYWARD: Stagflation could spoil US’s soft landing and market rebound

Trump’s tariffs introduce a potential worst-case scenario of stagnant growth with persistent inflation
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trump berates Powell again for not cutting rates

‘Powell is a FOOL, who doesn’t have a clue’, US president says in post on Truth Social
World
1 month ago
