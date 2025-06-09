California sues over National Guard as Trump guns for governor

Police clear demonstrators after they blocked a street with a barricade during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, US, on June 8. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER
Los Angeles — California is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests over immigration raids, the California attorney-general Rob Bonta said on Monday.
The state’s officials blamed President Donald Trump on Monday for inflaming an already tense situation in Los Angeles by sending in National Guard troops, while the White House argued the sometimes violent demonstrations justified ramping up deportation efforts even further.
Trump even suggested California governor Gavin Newsom be arrested.
As the city faced a fourth day of protests over Trump’s immigration policies, Democrats and Republicans clashed over what has become the biggest flashpoint in the Republican administration’s aggressive efforts to deport migrants who are in the country illegally.
Earlier in the day, Newsom, viewed as a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028, vowed to sue the federal government over its deployment of the Guard, calling it unlawful.
“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He fanned the fires and illegally acted to federalise the National Guard,” Newsom posted on X on Monday. “We’re suing him.”
Bonta confirmed the state would take legal action over the deployment of National Guard troops.
Federal law allows the president to deploy the Guard if the nation is invaded, if there is “rebellion or danger of rebellion,” or the president is “unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the US.”
A protesters fires a firework during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, US, on June 7. Picture: REUTERS/DANIEL COLE
Returning to the White House after a night at Camp David, Trump was asked by a reporter whether his border tsar, Tom Homan, should arrest Newsom. Homan has threatened to arrest anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement efforts, including the governor.
“I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump replied. “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”
The streets were calm early on Monday after protests erupted on Friday when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents targeted several locations in the city for sweeps as part of the administration’s efforts to arrest migrants.
The demonstrations continued over the weekend, resulting in a large police response. The White House contended the protests were a further reason for Republicans in Congress to pass Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” that would increase border security and military spending.
The bill, now in the US Senate after clearing the US House of Representatives, would also slash taxes, cut Medicaid benefits and do away with green-energy initiatives.
“We need the One Big, Beautiful Bill to pass ASAP!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.
Fiscal conservatives in the Senate, along with former Trump adviser Elon Musk, have balked at the bill’s cost, saying it will inflate the nation’s budget deficit.
Trump has pledged to deport record numbers of people who are in the country illegally and to lock down the US-Mexico border, setting the ICE border enforcement agency a daily goal of arresting at least 3,000 migrants.
For Democrats, lacking leadership since Trump won the presidential election last November, the Los Angeles protests have served as a rallying point, allowing them to find some political footing while standing up to the administration’s policies.
The episode has provided Newsom, serving his second term as governor, with a national platform that has allowed him to portray himself as Trump’s chief antagonist.
“I don’t want people to fall into the chaos that I believe is being created by the administration completely unnecessarily.
Karen Bass Los Angeles mayor
But it has also underscored the risks of appearing too sympathetic to protesters, some of whom have set cars on fire and thrown bottles at police.
During his first term, Trump castigated Democrats for civil unrest during riots protesting the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in 2020.
In one demonstration of that delicate balancing act, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass blamed the Trump administration for inciting tensions by sending in the Guard, while also condemning protesters.
“I don’t want people to fall into the chaos that I believe is being created by the administration completely unnecessarily,” Bass told a press conference on Sunday.
Trump accused Newsom and Bass of playing down the violence.
“We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California,” he posted on social media on Monday. “If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated.”
US Northern Command said 300 members of the California National Guard had been deployed to three spots in the Los Angeles area. The Department of Homeland Security said the Guard’s mission was to protect federal buildings.
Police declared all of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to be an unlawful assembly area and ordered protesters to go home after a third day of violence hit immigration protests.
During those protests, officers on horseback tried to control the crowds. Some used flash-bang grenades and teargas, CNN reported.
Demonstrators shouted “Shame on you!” at police and some appeared to throw objects, video images showed. One group blocked the 101 Freeway, a downtown thoroughfare.
Several self-driving cars from Alphabet’s Waymo were set ablaze on a downtown street on Sunday evening.
City police chief Jim McDonnell told a media briefing on Sunday evening that people had a right to protest peacefully but the violence he had seen by some was “disgusting.”
Asked if the National Guard was needed, McDonnell said police would not “go to that right away,” but added, “Looking at the violence tonight, I think we’ve got to make a reassessment.”
Police said they had arrested 10 people on Sunday and 29 the previous night.
