Samples of a pathogen identified by the US department of justice as 'Fusarium graminearum, June 2, 2025. Picture: US DISTRICT COURT/ REUTERS
Washington — US federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen that had the potential to be used as an agricultural terrorism weapon into the US for research.
The US justice department on Tuesday identified the pathogen as Fusarium graminearum, a fungus it said was classified in scientific literature as a potential agroterrorism weapon. In a statement it said that the fungus causes “head blight” in some crops and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses globally each year.
According to an FBI criminal complaint, Zunyong Liu, 34, a researcher now in China, brought the fungus into the US while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, 33, in July 2024.
He admitted to smuggling in the fungus so he could conduct research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory where his girlfriend worked, according to the complaint.
The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the complaint, an examination of electronic communications between the two indicated that they discussed shipping biological materials and research being done in the laboratory before Liu’s arrival.
Jian and Liu were accused in the complaint of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the US, false statements and visa fraud.
Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, said the pair’s actions “posed an imminent threat to public safety”.
Jian was expected to appear in court in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. A judge appointed a public defender, who could not be immediately reached for comment, to represent Jian.
Two Chinese researchers accused of smuggling dangerous biological pathogen into US
US justice department identifies couple’s pathogen as fungus classified as potential agroterrorism weapon
Washington — US federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen that had the potential to be used as an agricultural terrorism weapon into the US for research.
The US justice department on Tuesday identified the pathogen as Fusarium graminearum, a fungus it said was classified in scientific literature as a potential agroterrorism weapon. In a statement it said that the fungus causes “head blight” in some crops and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses globally each year.
According to an FBI criminal complaint, Zunyong Liu, 34, a researcher now in China, brought the fungus into the US while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, 33, in July 2024.
He admitted to smuggling in the fungus so he could conduct research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory where his girlfriend worked, according to the complaint.
The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the complaint, an examination of electronic communications between the two indicated that they discussed shipping biological materials and research being done in the laboratory before Liu’s arrival.
Jian and Liu were accused in the complaint of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the US, false statements and visa fraud.
Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, said the pair’s actions “posed an imminent threat to public safety”.
Jian was expected to appear in court in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. A judge appointed a public defender, who could not be immediately reached for comment, to represent Jian.
Reuters
Trump says China’s Xi ‘extremely hard to make a deal with’
US services sector contracts in May amid business uncertainty
Doubled US metals tariffs kick in as deadline for ‘best offers’ arrives
OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump says China’s Xi ‘extremely hard to make a deal with’
Doubled US metals tariffs kick in as deadline for ‘best offers’ arrives
US services sector contracts in May amid business uncertainty
OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%
DESNÉ MASIE: Are we already in World War 3? Depends who you ask
Trump’s new tariffs hit shares in major Asian steelmakers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.