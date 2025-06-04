World / Americas

Two Chinese researchers accused of smuggling dangerous biological pathogen into US

US justice department identifies couple’s pathogen as fungus classified as potential agroterrorism weapon

04 June 2025 - 20:57
by Jasper Ward
Samples of a pathogen identified by the US department of justice as 'Fusarium graminearum, June 2, 2025. Picture: US DISTRICT COURT/ REUTERS
Washington — US federal prosecutors have accused two Chinese nationals of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen that had the potential to be used as an agricultural terrorism weapon into the US for research.

The US justice department on Tuesday identified the pathogen as Fusarium graminearum, a fungus it said was classified in scientific literature as a potential agroterrorism weapon. In a statement it said that the fungus causes “head blight” in some crops and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses globally each year.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, Zunyong Liu, 34, a researcher now in China, brought the fungus into the US while visiting his girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, 33, in July 2024.

He admitted to smuggling in the fungus so he could conduct research on it at a University of Michigan laboratory where his girlfriend worked, according to the complaint.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, an examination of electronic communications between the two indicated that they discussed shipping biological materials and research being done in the laboratory before Liu’s arrival.

Jian and Liu were accused in the complaint of conspiracy, smuggling goods into the US, false statements and visa fraud.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office, said the pair’s actions “posed an imminent threat to public safety”.

Jian was expected to appear in court in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. A judge appointed a public defender, who could not be immediately reached for comment, to represent Jian.

Reuters

Trump says China’s Xi ‘extremely hard to make a deal with’

US president's latest post exposes frictions after phone call between the two leaders
World
4 hours ago

US services sector contracts in May amid business uncertainty

Whiplash from tariffs President Trump has announced, paused and imposed has businesses struggling to plan
World
2 hours ago

Doubled US metals tariffs kick in as deadline for ‘best offers’ arrives

Canada and Mexico likely to be hit hardest by Trump’s latest salvo in trade war
World
7 hours ago

OECD revises global economic growth down to 2.9%

Group says growth outlook will likely be even weaker if protectionism increases
Markets
1 day ago
