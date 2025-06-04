World / Americas

Higher US metals tariffs an ‘unfair measure’, says Mexico president

Claudia Sheinbaum threatens countermeasures if no agreement is reached with the US on 50% levies

04 June 2025 - 19:46
by Raul Cortes
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico, June 2 2025. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum addresses the media in Mexico City, Mexico, June 2 2025. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Mexico will announce measures next week if there is no agreement reached with the US on the steel and aluminium tariffs announced, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

She also called the US announcement to raise the metals’ tariffs to 50% from the 25% introduce in March an “unfair measure” during her morning conference, citing the free trade agreement Mexico and Canada share with the US.

Sheinbaum, however, said that Mexico’s response would not be “an eye for an eye”.

“It is not a matter of revenge, or retaliation as they call it in English,” she said. “It is a matter of protecting our jobs and our businesses.”

US President Donald Trump had late on Tuesday signed an executive proclamation activating the tariffs starting on Wednesday.

The Trump administration also wants countries to provide their “best offers” to avoid other punishing import levies from taking effect in early July, according to a draft letter to negotiating partners seen by Reuters.

Economy minister Marcelo Ebrard is set to hold talks with high-level US officials this week, Sheinbaum said.

Reuters

