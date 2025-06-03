Musk calls Trump’s tax bill a ‘disgusting abomination’

Washington — Elon Musk on Tuesday amplified his criticism of the sweeping tax and spending bill that President Donald Trump has been pushing fellow Republicans in Congress to embrace, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that will increase the deficit.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it any more,” the billionaire Musk wrote in an X post. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
The House of Representatives last month passed the bill by one vote, after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the measure — which would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump’s main legislative accomplishment in his first term — would add $3.8-trillion to the federal government’s $36.2-trillion in debt.
The Senate, also controlled by Trump’s Republicans, aims to pass the measure in the next month, though senators are expected to revise the House-passed version of the bill.
Trump appointed Musk, the world’s richest person, to lead a government cost-cutting and efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the massive savings he had sought.
Musk left his formal role in the administration last week as his time as a special government employee with the department of government efficiency came to an end.
The Tesla CEO also criticised the bill in an interview the week before he left, saying it will undermine DOGE’s work. Trump brushed off the criticism.
Musk came out against it even more strongly on Tuesday.
“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5-trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” Musk said on X.
The White House dismissed the most recent attack.
“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said at a White House briefing. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”
Republican Senate majority leader John Thune, who aims to pass the bill through his chamber in the next month, said he disagreed with Musk.
“My hope is that as he has an opportunity to further assess what this bill actually does, that he comes to a different conclusion,” Thune said.
Musk calls Trump’s tax bill a ‘disgusting abomination’
Billionaire Musk in an X post about new bill wrote ‘shame on those who voted for it, you know you did wrong’
Washington — Elon Musk on Tuesday amplified his criticism of the sweeping tax and spending bill that President Donald Trump has been pushing fellow Republicans in Congress to embrace, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that will increase the deficit.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it any more,” the billionaire Musk wrote in an X post. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
The House of Representatives last month passed the bill by one vote, after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the measure — which would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump’s main legislative accomplishment in his first term — would add $3.8-trillion to the federal government’s $36.2-trillion in debt.
The Senate, also controlled by Trump’s Republicans, aims to pass the measure in the next month, though senators are expected to revise the House-passed version of the bill.
Trump appointed Musk, the world’s richest person, to lead a government cost-cutting and efficiency drive, during which he upended several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the massive savings he had sought.
Musk left his formal role in the administration last week as his time as a special government employee with the department of government efficiency came to an end.
The Tesla CEO also criticised the bill in an interview the week before he left, saying it will undermine DOGE’s work. Trump brushed off the criticism.
Musk came out against it even more strongly on Tuesday.
“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5-trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” Musk said on X.
The White House dismissed the most recent attack.
“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said at a White House briefing. “It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it.”
Republican Senate majority leader John Thune, who aims to pass the bill through his chamber in the next month, said he disagreed with Musk.
“My hope is that as he has an opportunity to further assess what this bill actually does, that he comes to a different conclusion,” Thune said.
Reuters
TOM EATON: Musk emerges as sin-eater as US slides steadily to the right
Astronomers fear Musk’s Starlink could distort SA space observations
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House
Musk says Trump tax bill undermines Doge’s cost cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TOM EATON: Musk emerges as sin-eater as US slides steadily to the right
World news briefs: Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa head nomination
BIG READ: What happened during lunch in the White House
Musk’s White House exit raises questions about Tesla’s sales slump and stiff ...
Musk says Trump tax bill undermines Doge’s cost cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.