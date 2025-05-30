Trump wants to sell more arms to Taiwan than in his first term, say officials

Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te speaks during a luncheon in New York City, the US. Picture: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/VIA REUTERS
Washington/Taipei — The US plans to ramp up weapons sales to Taipei to a level exceeding President Donald Trump’s first term, as part of an effort to deter China as it intensifies military pressure on the democratic island, according to two US officials.
If US arms sales to Taiwan do accelerate, it could ease worries about the extent of Trump’s commitment to the island. It would also add new friction to the tense US-China relationship.
The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they expect US approvals for weapons sales to Taipei over the next four years to surpass those in Trump’s first term, with one of the officials saying arms sales notifications to Taiwan could “easily exceed” that earlier period.
They also said the US is pressing members of Taiwan’s opposition parties not to oppose the government’s efforts to increase defence spending to 3% of the island’s economic output.
The first Trump administration approved sales of about $18.3bn worth of weapons to Taiwan, compared with about $8.4bn during Joe Biden’s term, according to Reuters calculations.
The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei.
Even so, many in Taiwan, which China claims as its own, worry that Trump may not be as committed to the island as past US presidents.
On the election campaign trail, Trump suggested Taiwan should pay to be protected and also accused the island of stealing US semiconductor business, causing alarm in Taipei.
China has vowed to “reunify” with the separately governed island, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.
The US officials said administration officials and Trump himself were committed to “enhancing hard deterrence” for Taiwan.
“That’s where the president is. That’s where all of us are,” one US official said, adding that they were working closely with Taiwan on an arms procurement package to be rolled out when Taiwan secured domestic funding.
Taiwan’s Presidential Office said the government was determined to strengthen its self-defence capabilities and pointed to its proposals to increase defence spending.
“Taiwan aims to enhance military deterrence while continuing to deepen its security co-operation with the US,” Presidential Office spokesperson Wen Lii said.
Taiwan’s defence ministry declined to comment on any new arms sales, but reiterated previous remarks by the island’s defence minister, Wellington Koo, about the importance of “solidarity and co-operation of democratic allies”.
‘Don’t get in the way’
Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aim to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP this year through a special defence budget.
But the island’s parliament, controlled by opposition parties the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), passed budget cuts earlier this year that threatened to hit defence spending.
That triggered concerns in Washington, where officials and legislators have regularly said the US cannot show more urgency over Taiwan’s defence than the island itself.
“We’re messaging pretty hard [in Taipei] to the opposition. Don’t get in the way of this. This isn’t a Taiwanese partisan question. This is a Taiwanese survival question,” one of the US officials said.
Three people in Taiwan with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the US government and US congressional visitors had been pressing the opposition parties in Taiwan not to block defence spending, especially the coming special defence budget, which is expected to be proposed to parliament later this year.
“As long as they knew there were people from the opposition in the room, they directly asked them not to cut the defence budget,” one of the people said.
Alexander Huang, director of the KMT’s international department, said it was “beyond question” that the party firmly supported increasing the defence budget and its “doors are open” to the US government and the ruling DPP for consultations.
“Supporting an increased budget does not mean serving as a rubber stamp; nor does it preclude making adjustments or engaging in negotiations regarding the special budget proposals put forth by the DPP administration,” he added.
The much smaller TPP said it had “always had smooth communication with the US side and has continued to engage in in-depth dialogue on issues such as national defence and regional security”.
Reuters reported in February that Taiwan was exploring a multi-billion dollar arms purchase from the US, hoping to win support from the new Trump administration.
New weapons packages are expected to focus on missiles, munitions and drones, cost-effective means to help improve Taiwan’s chances of rebuffing any military action by China’s much larger forces.
For years, China has been steadily ramping up its military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over the island that is home to critical chip manufacturing vital to the global economy.
Separately, one of the US officials said the Trump administration would not object to a transit this year through US territory by Lai, whom Beijing labels a “separatist.”
Past visits to the US by Taiwanese officials have triggered angry objections by China, which sees such trips as inappropriate given that the US has diplomatic relations with Beijing, not Taipei.
Taiwan’s presidential office spokesperson Lii said there were currently “no plans for a presidential transit through the US at the moment”.
Reuters
