Former Goldman Sachs banker jailed for role in 1MDB saga

New York — Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty in 2018 for his involvement in a multibillion-dollar scandal involving Malaysia’s sovereign fund, 1MDB.
Leissner’s conduct was “brazen and audacious” judge Margo Brodie said during the sentencing. While his co-operation with the government was taken into account, it did not make up for the harm caused by the scandal.
“First and foremost, I offer my sincere apology to the people of Malaysia,” Leissner told the hearing, his voice breaking as he read a statement. “I deeply regret my actions.”
Goldman helped sell $6.5bn of bonds for 1MDB, which former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak set up with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low to promote economic development.
US and Malaysian authorities have said $4.5bn was siphoned away, with some diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies linked to Low, who is now a fugitive.
Leissner, former Southeast Asia chair for Goldman, became a US government witness in the case after his arrest in 2018. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and participating in a money-laundering conspiracy, all tied to his role in the 1MDB scheme.
He was allowed to remain free after he agreed to help the government in the investigation and testified against former banking colleague Roger Ng.
Leissner met the government on dozens of occasions, reviewing countless documents and communications he received related to the 1MDB scheme and other matters, according to a filing by prosecutors.
Prosecutors requested the court impose a sentence below the applicable guidelines range due to Leissner’s co-operation in the probe.
Leissner told the court that he had lost his freedom, family and financial independence in the wake of the scandal. The former executive said his health also suffered, and that he took pills and lost the will to live.
Goldman said in a letter to the court on May 21 that Leissner deceived his colleagues for years, culminating in the only criminal case filed against Goldman in its 156-year history.
Goldman in 2020 paid a nearly $3bn fine and arranged for its Malaysian unit to plead guilty in US court. It also clawed back $174m in executive compensation.
Malaysia’s top court in 2022 upheld a guilty verdict against Najib for corruption and money laundering, sentencing him to 12 years in prison. The sentence was later halved by a pardons board chaired by Malaysia’s former king.
Ng has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-bribery law. The former head of investment banking for Goldman in Malaysia was convicted in Brooklyn and sentenced to 10 years in prison but transported to Malaysia in 2023 to assist probes there.
Former Goldman Sachs banker jailed for role in 1MDB saga
Tim Leissner pleaded guilty to involvement in multibillion-dollar Malaysia sovereign fund scandal
Malaysia PM deflects questions on opponent’s house arrest
Swiss court convicts two PetroSaudi executives over $1.8bn 1MDB fraud
Goldman sues Malaysia amid 1MDB tensions
