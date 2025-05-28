World / Americas

Trump orders US chip software designers to stop selling to China

Shares of Cadence and Synopsys tumble 10% and 11%, respectively, after the report

28 May 2025 - 22:41
by Costas Pitas and Juby Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GUIDO VROLA
Picture: 123RF/GUIDO VROLA

US President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered US firms that offer software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their services to Chinese groups, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing several people familiar with the move.

Electronic Design Automation groups, which include Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens EDA, were told by the commerce department to stop supplying their tech, the report added.

Shares of Cadence were down 10% and Synopsys fell 11% after the report.

The Bureau of Industry and Security issued the directive to the companies, according to people cited in the Financial Times report.

Cadence declined to comment, while Synopsys and Siemens EDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the commerce department said it is reviewing exports of strategic significance to China, while noting “in some cases, commerce has suspended existing export licences or imposed additional licence requirements while the review is pending”.

Synopsys relies on China for about 16% of its annual revenue, while China accounts for about 12% of annual revenue for Cadence.

Reuters 

Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies

FT reports Trump social media firm to raise $2bn in fresh equity and $1bn through a convertible bond
Companies
2 days ago

Musk says Trump tax bill undermines Doge’s cost cuts

Musk says the bill weakens Doge’s push to shrink the US budget deficit
World
6 hours ago

ASEAN leaders agree to protect their turf against Trump tariffs

Southeast Asian countries among hardest hit by tariffs
World
1 day ago

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9

US president delays imposing 50% tariffs for a few weeks to allow more time for trade talks
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US-made iPhones face multiple hurdles, with ...
World
2.
Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal but Israel ...
World / Middle East
3.
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has 50,000 troops ...
World / Europe
4.
Putin is ‘absolutely crazy’, says Trump after ...
World
5.
Trump says Putin is ‘playing with fire’ in new ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US-made iPhones face multiple hurdles, with ‘little screws’ being just one

World

Top German carmakers discuss tariff relief in return for US investment

Companies / Industrials

Pernod Ricard cognac chief replaced after sales tumble

Companies / Retail & Consumer

‘It was successful,’ says Cyril Ramaphosa of economic talks with US

National

Macron signs deals worth $10bn on visit to Vietnam

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.